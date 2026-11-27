Liver cancer is a deadly and hard-to-treat condition. But a new case study in the New England Journal of Medicine suggests that a pioneering immune therapy could drive the cancer back. The report details the case of a three-year-old boy whose hepatoblastoma, the most common type of childhood liver cancer, was driven back by chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy.

The doctors behind the study said that the case shows that even notoriously treatment-resistant solid tumors may be sent into complete remission with CAR T cell therapy.

What Is CAR T Therapy?

When the boy was first treated, he had a tumor in his liver the size of a large avocado. Even worse, the cancer had spread to his lungs. The boy received three types of chemotherapy, and the primary tumor and two additional tumors in his lungs were surgically removed.

But shortly after these major surgeries, the cancer came back. Now, he had a sizeable tumor in his lung. He was enrolled in the CARE trial, organized by Baylor College of Medicine at Texas Children’s Hospital.

The trial was the first to ever test this specific form of CAR T therapy in humans. CAR T therapy removes immune T cells from a patient’s body and genetically alters them. These changes are like an anticancer bootcamp, turning the T cells into specially trained tumor hunters.

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Finally, the cells are reinfused into the patient’s body, where they destroy the tumor cells.

Normally deployed to treat patients with blood cancers like leukemia, the CARE trial was a Hail Mary attempt to treat a solid-mass tumor like liver cancer. The CAR T cell therapy used in the trial targeted a molecule on the surface of tumor cells called Glypican-3. The CARE trials also supplemented the custom T cells with genes coding for the immune molecules IL-15 and IL-21.

These proteins make the CAR T cells more durable and robust.

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Side Effects of CAR T Therapy

CAR T therapy can come with unwanted side effects. One, called cytokine release syndrome, causes a rapid inflammatory reaction that spreads through the bloodstream. To minimize the risk of this happening, the CAR T cells had a built-in kill switch, which meant they could be destroyed by infusing an additional drug into the boy’s body.

After two infusions of the custom CAR T therapy, the boy’s tumor disappeared from scans and his levels of a tumor marker called alpha-fetoprotein fell to zero. The boy avoided complications such as cytokine release syndrome. Most impressively, the entire treatment was delivered as an outpatient procedure. The clinicians behind the case report said that the fact that the boy’s disease had been caught relatively early had assisted his recovery. The cancer’s relocalization to his lungs also helped, as CAR T cells infused into the body first pass through the lungs, maximizing antitumor action.

The Future of CAR T Therapy Treatments

Eleven months after his treatment, the boy’s tumor markers remained at zero, indicating a complete remission.

A related study, named Immunotherapy for Solid Tumor Malignancies in Pediatrics Using Interleukin-15 and -21 Armored Glypican-3-specific Chimeric Antigen Receptor T Cells (IMPACT), is currently underway at Seattle Children's Hospital, raising hopes that more people can benefit from this still-early-stage technology.

"This study provides evidence that these novel CAR T cells may be a safe and effective modality for hepatoblastoma and highlights the need for further assessment in patients with GPC3+ solid tumors," said Andras Heczey, an oncologist at the University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, in a statement.

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This article references information from a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine: Complete Regression of Hepatoblastoma after Interleukin-15– and Interleukin-21–Coexpressing CAR T-Cell Therapy



