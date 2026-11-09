CT Scans Help Crack a 400-Year-Old Lock Recovered From the Ann Francis Shipwreck 

The Ann Francis was sailing from Spain to Norfolk, England, when it was struck by a storm. Blown off course, days before New Year's Eve in 1583, the merchant ship eventually landed on Margam Beach in southern Wales.

The disaster did not go unnoticed — the wreck was subject to looting and a court case. But a portion of its treasure remained buried and untouched for centuries. That is until a local metal detectorist found it, more than 400 years later.

Among the hoard were 870 coins and a brass combination lock. Now, a team of museum experts at Amgueddfa Cymru (Museum Wales) has discovered the lock’s code: ANCE.

In a statement, the researchers explain how they correctly identified the four-letter combination without damaging the object itself by using technology normally used to study biological tissue.

“The challenge was that our scanner is primarily designed for less dense materials, such as bone, rather than metals like brass,” David Williams, a postdoctoral research associate at Cardiff University, told Discover.

“I wasn't particularly confident that it would work, so I was amazed when we could actually see the internal mechanism in the first scan,” Williams added.

Read More: Roman Villa Unearthed in Northern Wales Continues to Rewrite the Region's Ancient History

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Solving A 400-Year-Old Mystery

(Image Courtesy of 'Amgueddfa Cymru - Museum Wales')

Micro-CT scanning enables researchers to study the internal structure of objects by taking a series of X-ray images, which are then used to build a digital 3D reconstruction, according to a study in Stem Cell Research & Therapy.

In this case, micro-CT scanning enabled Williams to study the lock's internal mechanism and determine how the notches aligned with the letters. Once Williams had the code, the lock was successfully released.

“One of the great advantages of CT scanning is that we can examine the internal structure of objects without damaging them,” said Williams, who explained the technique could be applied to other historical objects, as long as the material and size make it a good fit.

“We've scanned all sorts of things over the years, including fragments of skulls, pig eyes, mouse knees, fossils and even sweets!” Williams added.

In this instance, it saved the team a lot of time — the lock contained four rings with six letters each, meaning there were 1,296 possible combinations.

“Even if you could try one combination every 30 seconds, it would take almost 11 hours to test them all,” said Williams.

Finding The Treasure

Peter Hughes, a metal detectorist, discovered treasure from the Ann Francis between 1996 and 2017. He recalls finding the lock, saying he was astonished by the incredible workmanship and to have found it in such good condition.

“When I moved the ring dials of the combination, they turned with ease after over 400 years beneath the sands, and I was left in disbelief,” he said in a statement.

Hughes also discovered 870 gold and silver coins of Spanish, Portuguese and Saxon origin, as well as navigational equipment, cooking and eating utensils, and personal items. The latter includes a brass candlestick and a thimble.

Other items, such as navigational compasses and a bosun’s whistle, have been found at the site since the 1970s.

What Happened To The Ann Francis?

The Ann Francis was owned by Francis Shaxton, a merchant and smuggler based in King’s Lynn, Norfolk, on England’s east coast.

It was returning from Spain, carrying tradeable goods and payment for wheat, when it was driven off course and wrecked on a Welsh beach on December 28, 1583.

The parish register records the loss of 14 men who were likely crew members and attributes the tragedy to a witch of King’s Lynn called Mother Gabley, who was accused of causing their death by laboring eggs in a pail of cold water.

Meanwhile, the wreck was looted, and its contents — including firearms, textiles, chests, and marmalade — were fought over in court by the local lord and Earl of Pembroke.

While the Earl won the case, Shaxton claimed the wreck in 1584, and it was agreed that he would receive a portion of the goods, including two of the best anchors and a share of the money recovered from looters.

Read More: "Well-Preserved Time Capsule" of an 18th-Century Shipwreck Found Nearly 2,000 Feet Below Norwegian Waters

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