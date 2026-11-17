Right now, a bacterium called Streptococcus sanguinis may be living inside your mouth.

Commonly found on the surface of teeth and in saliva, it’s a sign of a healthy oral microbiome, as it can suppress the growth of Streptococcus mutans — the primary bacterium responsible for tooth decay and cavities — by secreting hydrogen peroxide.

But taking a closer look at S. sanguinis, something else is often covertly embedded inside it. This elusive entity is called an “obelisk,” and it’s an expert at hijacking, latching onto S. sanguinis and inserting genetic instructions into the bacterium to replicate. First discovered in 2024, this infectious stranger is made entirely of RNA that organizes itself into a rod-like shape. And despite sharing a few notable similarities with viruses, it isn’t a virus at all.

Streptococcus sanguinis cells as part of research published in the Journal of Biological Chemistry. (Image Credit: Figure courtesy of Todd Kitten, Ph.D.,/ VCU.)

Obelisks have been found not just in the human body, but also across ocean ecosystems and in extreme environments like acidic hot springs. Despite their prevalence, obelisks’ true identity has yet to be unmasked. They’ve gained a bit of a reputation as a biological enigma, in part because they skirt the line between the living and non-living, much like viruses.

Obelisks lack cellular structure and don't possess their own metabolism, and while they can reproduce, they cannot do it on their own and must attach to host cells to spread. All the same goes for most viruses.

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But obelisks may represent a whole new class of genetic elements, entirely separate from viruses and any other infectious agents. Their very existence may even give weight to the “RNA world” hypothesis, which proposes that life arose from RNA molecules before DNA and proteins evolved. Studying obelisks may allow scientists to explore the RNA world hypothesis in greater depth — and in the process, they could very well unlock new answers to the origins of life.

“This connection to the RNA world stage of evolution, even if somewhat tenuous, to me is an excellent reason to study these agents,” said Eugene Koonin, a senior investigator at the National Center for Biotechnology Information.

Since obelisks have been found in the gut and oral microbiome, scientists are also curious about their role in human health. While they have some vague ideas, it mostly boils down to pure speculation at this point. They haven’t yet tackled the potential interactions between obelisks and human metabolism, the immune system, and health conditions.

Research on obelisks is far from reaching a standstill, however, as scientists are working to chip away at all the lingering questions. Marcos de la Peña, a researcher at the Institute of Plant Molecular and Cellular Biology in Spain, believes that obelisks could usher in exciting discoveries in the bacterial world.

Koonin and de la Peña ultimately suggest that one of the biggest lessons learned from research on obelisks is how they’ve been overlooked this entire time, hiding in plain sight for years.

“I had some old datasets, and checking [them] again, knowing what I know [now], I discovered that they were full of obelisks,” de la Peña said.

Obelisks in the Gut and Mouth

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the lab of Stanford University biologist Andrew Fire began researching RNA (ribonucleic acid) to see if some RNAs could use machinery already present in cells to replicate themselves. One of the lab’s graduate students, Ivan Zheludev — now a postdoctoral scholar at the Gladstone Institute of Virology — initiated the effort to search for these RNAs using existing data.

Zheludev, Fire, and colleagues developed a computational program called the “viroid nominator” (VNom), which found never-before-seen RNA entities made of roughly 1,000 nucleotides arranged into a rod-like shape. In a 2024 study published in Cell, the researchers named them “obelisks,” since the shape was reminiscent of the towering pillars constructed in ancient Egypt.

The lab then investigated distinct genetic datasets involving oral and stool samples from humans, as well as samples in natural ecosystems and wastewater. They identified nearly 30,000 distinct types of obelisks, and detected obelisks in 7 percent of datasets from the gut and 50 percent of datasets from the mouth.

Obelisks need a host to replicate themselves, but so far, scientists only know of one definitive host from laboratory experiments: S. sanguinis. The real hurdle in obelisk research right now is finding other bacterial hosts, which is partially why progress has been somewhat sluggish, de la Peña said.

Illustration of obelisks, created with AI assistance. (Image Courtesy of Marcos de la Peña)

“For me, the main reason is probably the lack of a real or affordable biological system that could be really easy to work with […for] obelisks, the only thing we have is this Streptococcus sanguinis,” said de la Peña.

If scientists can manage to find more bacterial hosts other than S. sanguinis, they could more accurately pinpoint how obelisks spread and affect the metabolism, growth, and survival of bacteria.

Scientists hope to uncover obelisks’ relationships with bacteria through further lab culturing and searches of global datasets. In doing so, they could get closer to understanding obelisks’ obscure identity.

Read More: Mysterious Microbial Obelisks Colonize our Gut, Mouth, and Stool

Finding a Purpose

Now that scientists have discovered obelisks in the body, they’ve been attempting to pick apart one vital question: What is their purpose?

The reality is, no one really knows quite yet.

As for obelisks’ impact on bacteria, the 2024 Cell study found that they aren’t necessary for the growth of S. sanguinis. Still, scientists haven’t ruled out the idea that obelisks could provide some unknown benefit to the fitness of bacteria.

“It [might] be doing something that is a weak improvement, but maybe in some conditions, this weak improvement can really make a difference between one [bacterium] without and one with an obelisk,” said de la Peña. “But there are biologists that say maybe obelisks are completely neutral, and that’s something very strange in biology: To have something that is invisible, and it not doing anything positive [or] anything negative.”

In a 2024 article published in The Conversation, Edward Feil, a professor of microbial evolution at the University of Bath, raises the notion that obelisks may work as stealthy evolutionary passengers that silently and endlessly replicate without benefiting or harming the host cell.

Obelisks’ potential impact on human health isn’t any clearer. The ambiguity is further heightened by the fact that obelisks have been found in both healthy people and people with illnesses. There’s a chance they may play a role in digestion or immune response, but again, they could have a completely neutral role.

Zheludev and the authors of the 2024 Cell study wrote that a better understanding of the relationship between obelisks and S. sanguinis could begin to reveal obelisks’ role in oral health.

Relics of the RNA World?

Questions remain about obelisks. And perhaps the most thought-provoking aspect of obelisks is their connection to the RNA world hypothesis.

This hypothesis, first conceptualized in the 1960s, proposes that self-replicating RNA was the lynchpin of early life before DNA and proteins evolved, carrying out essential processes like storing genetic information, copying itself, and performing basic metabolic functions, according to the University of California, Berkeley.

The RNA world hypothesis continues to attract scientists’ attention, thanks to the recent discovery of obelisks and, more broadly, entities known as “viroid-like elements.” These entities may descend from RNA replicons that existed in a very early stage of evolution, Koonin said, potentially mirroring many traits that primordial RNA had.

In a hypothetical RNA world, the small size and circular structure of viroid-like elements would’ve helped them avoid errors when replicating. And since many viroid-like elements don’t code proteins, this may imply they could have replicated and functioned in a world before proteins even existed.

Decades ago, before scientists knew about viroid-like elements, there were more doubts about the RNA world hypothesis; in 1989, plant pathologist Theodor (“Ted”) Diener proposed that viroids, infectious agents that are currently only known to infect plants, could be plausible as “living fossils” of the RNA world. But Koonin said it was difficult to believe these modern-day RNA molecules could have such ancient ties, knowing viroids only exist in a small number of plants.

There is a renewed interest in the RNA world hypothesis, now that scientists recognize the abundance of obelisks and other viroid-like elements, which use not just plants, but fungi, animals, and bacteria as hosts.

“The findings that they are not nearly as rare as previously thought may give us a glimpse back into the RNA world stage,” Koonin told Discover.

Read More: A New Gene Editing Technique May Reduce Some CRISPR Risks, But Raises Ethical Concerns

Neither Virus, Nor Viroid

The RNA world has been debated for decades, with some scientists suggesting alternative ideas to explain how early life started. One 2019 Nature Chemistry study, for example, proposed that RNA and DNA may have co-evolved, while a 2022 Nature study argued that the RNA world may have been more of an “RNA-peptide world” in which RNA and peptides — short chains of amino acids — worked together.

Despite the clash between the RNA World hypothesis and other emerging ideas, RNA remains at the heart of these debates. But why does RNA, the lesser-known partner-in-crime of DNA in modern life, take center stage when it comes to theories of life’s origins?

Everything that lives has DNA and needs it to live. RNA, the other main class of nucleic acids, is frankly not quite as common in pop culture references and everyday colloquialisms as DNA, but all living organisms need and contain RNA, too. RNA crucially serves a range of functions, including carrying biological information, providing structure, and facilitating chemical reactions, according to the National Human Genome Research Institute.

To get a better idea of RNA’s structure and evolution, scientists have scrutinized entities that only contain RNA, such as RNA viruses, viroids, and obelisks.

RNA viruses, for instance, are infectious agents that use RNA as their genetic material rather than DNA. RNA viruses also happen to be some of the most notorious killers in all of history; their ranks include influenza, measles, Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), and coronaviruses like COVID-19.

Of course, there are also DNA viruses, including herpesviruses (cold sores, shingles, genital herpes), papillomaviruses (HPV), and poxviruses (smallpox). But RNA viruses mutate much more rapidly than DNA viruses. RNA viruses lack the same built-in proofreading mechanisms that DNA viruses have, making it easier for them to spread out of control, according to History of Vaccines.

Viroids, arguably even more cryptic in nature, are the smallest known infectious agents, containing around 250 to 400 nucleotides (the basic building block of nucleic acids like RNA and DNA). In comparison, many viruses have a range of 3,000 to 30,000 nucleotides, and the human genome eclipses them with 6 million individual nucleotides. First discovered in the 1970s, plant-infecting viroids cause mass crop damage and incur billions in economic loss across the agriculture industry every year.

Obelisks don’t cause pandemics or agricultural scourges, but they still intrigue scientists because they sit somewhere in between RNA viruses and viroids based on their traits. Like viruses, obelisks encode their own proteins, called “oblins,” which researchers think could be essential for their replication. But while traditional viruses have a protein coat that protects their RNA, obelisks don’t have one. In this way, obelisks are more like viroids, which also don’t have a protein coat.

From RNA viruses to viroids and viroid-like elements, these entities share the same general framework of hijacking a cell and taking advantage of its reproductive mechanisms.

RNA viruses on their own certainly present a handful of mysteries, but researchers have also been wondering why “there are so few known examples of viroids and similar agents” in particular, as the authors of the 2024 Cell study wrote.

In recent years, scientists have started to unpack the staggering diversity of viroids and viroid-like agents. A 2023 Cell study led by Koonin uncovered 11,378 viroid-like cccRNAs (covalently closed circular RNAs), which form a continuous loop rather than a linear strand, making them less prone to degradation.

This finding reflected a five-fold increase compared to the previously identified viroid-like elements, according to the National Library of Medicine.

Read More: A Toilet Flush Can Launch Microscopic Particles Toward Your Face — and It Could Impact Your Health

The Hidden World of Obelisks

The recent expansion of known viroid-like elements, along with the discovery of obelisks, suggests the diversity of these entities is greater than previously thought, said Koonin.

“They are, in reality, not at all so rare. They’ve just been overlooked,” Koonin told Discover.

Both Koonin and de la Peña say obelisks’ abundance is a sign that there’s a much greater diversity of viroid-like elements out there. How these RNA entities affect us and what secrets they hold on the origins of life aren’t entirely clear quite yet, but one thing is for sure: Obelisks are just the beginning.

“For me the most important thing is that they are very frequent [and] they are highly, highly divergent from anything in the world,” said de la Peña.

Now that obelisks have been detected in droves, it has become clear that the hidden world of RNA entities goes much deeper than anyone ever thought.

“Nature probably has many more surprises, and this is an example that [these] surprises are just under our noses,” de la Peña told Discover.

The content of this article is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of qualified health providers with questions you may have regarding medical conditions.

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