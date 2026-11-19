Creatine is typically one of the most sought-after supplements when it comes to building muscle. With its popularity spiking in recent years, it has become a mainstay in many gym-goers' fitness routines. It has especially caught on with young adults, in large part because of social media and health trends that have spread online.

Collecting data from nearly 40,000 college students, a new study published in Performance Enhancement & Health has found that in just the past five years, creatine use in young adults has climbed significantly — going from 7.7 percent in 2020-2021 to 13.5 percent in 2024-2025.

While creatine is proven to be a healthy supplement in most scenarios, researchers are now pointing out that rising creatine use could reflect concerning trends in young adults, including social pressures and overuse of other substances that may be less healthy.

Getting an Energy Boost From Creatine

Creatine is a compound that is made from amino acids and produced naturally in the body — particularly in the liver, kidneys, and pancreas — before traveling to different tissues in the body. Its most common destination, of course, is muscle cells.

Around 95 percent of the body’s creatine is stored in skeletal muscle, and here, it helps muscle cells recycle ATP (adenosine triphosphate), the primary energy source used by muscles during exercise, according to University of Rochester Medicine.

You have 1 more free article (1 of 2) Have an account? log in Subscribe today for full access and support our journalism. Explore All Options

The body gets small amounts of creatine from certain foods, like seafood and red meat, but those wanting an extra boost in exercise performance are able to get more creatine from supplements (often as a powder, but also as capsules and gummies). Creatine supplements — mainly in the form of creatine monohydrate — have been shown to increase muscle strength and size.

Creatine Catching On Among Students

In the new study, researchers analyzed trends in college students’ use of appearance- and performance-enhancing drugs and substances (APEDS), including creatine supplements and protein supplements.

The study relied on data from five years (spanning 2020 to 2025) of the Healthy Minds Study, an annual web-based survey focused on student mental health. The researchers drew data from 39,986 student participants aged 18 to 30 who answered questions asking about their use of APEDS.

Out of all options, the most dramatic increases were associated with creatine supplements and protein supplements. In 2020-2021, 7.7 percent of participants reported lifetime creatine supplement use, and five years later, in 2024-2025, this rose to 13.5 percent.

Meanwhile, 23.8 percent of participants reported lifetime protein supplement use in 2020-2021, and this rose to 28 percent in 2024-2025.

Feeling the Pressure

The researchers write that the increased use of both creatine and protein supplements could indicate the rising prevalence of social media pressuring young adults to adhere to a muscular, lean, and toned body image. They also write that it’s important to consider dietary and sports nutrition guidelines and multi-supplement use for those who take creatine supplements.

It is generally safe for adults to take creatine supplements, with side effects limited to initial temporary weight gain due to water retention and occasional headaches early on. However, teenagers are advised to avoid creatine supplements due to limited research on creatine’s effect on growing bodies.

A May 2026 study in Annals of Epidemiology looking at trends in supplement use among U.S. adolescents from 2001 to 2024 found that creatine use has risen rapidly, while anabolic steroid use has declined in recent years.

According to a statement on the study from the University of Michigan, teen creatine use is not necessarily cause for alarm, but it could be the start of a slippery slope, prompting riskier behaviors to enhance muscularity or performance; such behaviors may include overconsumption of energy drinks and use of illegal substances.

While creatine use isn’t inherently dangerous for most people — and it could even lead to better gains — its rising popularity may imply that more and more young adults are feeling increasingly pressured to fit a certain body image, highlighting a mental health matter to watch for.

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article: