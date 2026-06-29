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Could a Common Allergy Pill and Heartburn Medication Combination Really Ease PMS Symptoms?

Learn how a viral TikTok trend pairing allergy and heartburn medications for PMS and PMDD might have a biological basis and why experts still urge caution.

Written byJenny Lehmann
| 3 min read
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Mast cell.(Image Credit: 3dMediSphere/Shutterstock)

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Many women experience discomfort in the days leading up to menstruation. Bloating, breast tenderness, and mood swings are commonly associated with premenstrual syndrome (PMS) and, in rare cases, can become severe in premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD). While most people try to figure out how to manage these symptoms on their own, some seemingly promising treatments can quickly gain popularity on social media.

One current viral health trend on TikTok claims that a combination of two over-the-counter drugs can help manage symptoms during those few days each month. Despite the lack of clinical trials to back up this seemingly odd blend of accessible medications, there is some biological reasoning behind this one.

Could an Allergy Pill and Heartburn Medication Reduce PMS Symptoms?

According to the latest trend, taking a combination of two over-the-counter medications — an allergy pill, such as Claritin or Zyrtec, and the heartburn drug Pepcid AC — helps boost energy and reduce irritability often experienced just before menstruation begins. Other users report that this OTC drug combination may even help ease bouts of the more severe PMDD, a formally recognized psychiatric disorder.

Although no clinical trials support these claims or speak to the safety of this specific off-label use, there may be a plausible but unproven rationale behind these observations.

Read More: People in the Middle Ages Spread Wellness Trends Like We Do Today on TikTok

Antihistamines May Work Like Progesterone

The active ingredients in these OTC drugs are antihistamines. In allergy medications, antihistamines such as loratadine (Claritin®) and cetirizine (Zyrtec®) block histamine, a chemical released by the immune system in response to an allergen that triggers allergic reactions. Pepcid AC contains famotidine, another antihistamine that blocks histamine receptors in the stomach to reduce acid production.

Interestingly, fluctuating hormone levels during the menstrual cycle also affect histamine concentrations in the body. Some studies, including a 2006 paper published in the International Journal of Immunopathology and Pharmacology, report that estrogen promotes the release of histamine, while progesterone inhibits its secretion.

Since progesterone levels plummet just before menstruation begins, coinciding with the onset of PMS and PMDD symptoms, the theory goes that OTC antihistamines may partly compensate for that drop, according to Mara Rivera, a psychiatrist from Austin, in an NPR article. She also noted that histamine influences mood-related neurotransmitters such as serotonin and dopamine, which could explain the mood-stabilizing effects some patients taking antihistamines have reported.

Experts Caution Against Self-Medication

Another possible explanation is the good old placebo effect. Tami Rowen, a gynecologist at the University of California, told NPR that the relief people experience may be genuine, as many studies have demonstrated the benefits of placebo treatments.

Since treatment options for PMS and PMDD are limited, it's common that people experiment on their own and share what works for them. However, experts still advise seeking professional medical help to get to the root cause of symptoms rather than simply managing them.

Although OTC antihistamines are generally considered safe, they can cause side effects such as drowsiness, dry eyes, and nausea, according to Cleveland Clinic. It's worth discussing these medications with a healthcare professional before trying this viral health trend.

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only.

Read More: New Immune Cell Discovery May Ease Food Allergy Symptoms

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Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

Meet the Author

  • Jenny Lehmann

    Jenny Lehmann

    Jenny Lehmann is an Associate Editor at Discover Magazine who writes articles on microbiology, psychology, neurology, and zoology, and oversees the Piece of Mind column of the print issue.View Full Profile

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