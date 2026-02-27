Contrary to Popular Belief, Brown Recluse Spiders Are Rare in Florida — and Severe Bites Are Even Rarer

Learn how brown recluse spiders in Florida are localized, reluctant to bite, and far less likely to cause severe necrotic wounds than commonly believed.

Written byAnastasia Scott
| 3 min read
Google NewsGoogle News Preferred Source
Mediterranean recluse spider on a rock
Mediterranean recluse spider(Image Credit: Macrolife/Shutterstock) 

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Sign Up

The brown recluse has a reputation that travels faster than the spider itself. In Florida, it’s often blamed for mysterious wounds, late-night bites, and household infestations.

But a statewide survey published in the Journal of Medical Entomology found breeding populations at just 19 of 220 properties investigated for suspected activity. In controlled lab trials, the spiders bit only under extreme stress — and when bites were verified, extensive tissue damage was uncommon.

“This research shows that brown recluse spiders aren’t the boogeyman that everyone makes them out to be,” said co-author Louis Coticchio in a press release. “They aren’t swarming throughout Florida, infiltrating homes and attacking. Rather, they are misunderstood and want to be left alone while rarely showing signs of aggression, even when provoked.”

Read More: Tiny Tropical Spiders Build Giant Fake Versions of Themselves to Scare Off Predators

Brown Recluse Spiders Remain Highly Localized

The brown recluse (Loxosceles reclusa) is native primarily to the Midwest and parts of the Gulf Coast and is not considered endemic to Florida. Yet reports of infestations regularly circulate online and in local communities, creating the impression that the spider is common statewide.

To evaluate that assumption, researchers investigated properties across Florida where recluse activity had been reported. Confirmed breeding populations — in this case, Mediterranean recluse spiders, a closely related invasive species — were found at only 19 sites, most concentrated in central and northern Florida.

Even within verified properties, population sizes varied, ranging from a single spider to 171 individuals. Researchers found no evidence of widespread dispersal beyond these localized clusters.

Established colonies remain geographically confined rather than broadly distributed across homes and neighborhoods.

Reluctant to Bite, Even When Disturbed

Much of the spider’s reputation centers on its bite. To test defensive behavior under controlled conditions, researchers applied incremental pressure to individual spiders using gel-tipped instruments. This method allowed the team to simulate disturbance in a consistent way.

Wolf spiders were tested under identical conditions for comparison. When provoked, wolf spiders bit in roughly 80 percent of trials. Brown recluses, by contrast, bit primarily when subjected to severe stress, such as being squeezed or turned upside down. Under milder disturbance, bites were infrequent.

The comparison highlights a notable difference in defensive response. Rather than striking quickly, the brown recluse appears more tolerant of low-level disturbance and responds defensively only under intense physical stress.

Severe Reactions Are Rare, and Often Misdiagnosed

The final question involved necrosis, or tissue damage, often described in alarming terms in online accounts and anecdotal reports.

The study found that most verified recluse bites result in mild, self-limiting skin reactions. Typical symptoms include redness, burning, or small blisters that heal over time. When tissue damage occurs, it is generally shallow, about half a centimeter deep, and limited to the upper layers of skin. It does not typically extend into muscle or bone.

Extensive necrosis is uncommon. Severe wounds frequently attributed to recluse bites may instead stem from bacterial infections, including staph. Because many skin lesions are diagnosed without a confirmed spider specimen, misattribution can reinforce the spider’s outsized reputation.

“I'm not saying that they're completely harmless, but rather they’re reluctant to bite, and there’s an extremely low percentage of encountering them in Florida,” Coticchio stated in the press release.

Overall, the findings challenge the image of the brown recluse as a widespread and aggressive household threat. The species exists in localized pockets of the state, rarely bites under ordinary circumstances, and is often blamed for injuries it did not cause. Its reputation, the evidence shows, has grown larger than its actual footprint.

Read More: Spiders Will Hunt in Groups and Share Meals if They Have Enlarged Brain Structures

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

Meet the Author

  • Anastasia Scott

    Anastasia Scott

    Anastasia Scott is an Assistant Editor at Discover Magazine. Her work focuses on bringing clarity and creativity to scientific ideas. View Full Profile

Related Topics

More on Discover
Female caribou with antlers stands in Alaska's Denali National Park
Female Caribou Eat Their Own Antlers Possibly to Survive Childbirth
The dolphin named Mimmo swimming in Venice
A Lone Dolphin Takes Up Residence in Front of St. Mark’s Square, Venice
Western chimpanzee sits in a tree laden with fruit at Ngogo in Uganda
Wild Chimpanzees May Be Consuming Two Alcoholic Drinks a Day
Young Japanese Macaque with a stuffed orange plush toy
A Baby Macaque Has Gone Viral with His Plushie — What Punch Tells Us About Social Hierarchies
Octopus eats a crab on the ocean floor
Octopuses Pick Up On Invisible Microbial Cues to Avoid Rotting Food
small bat with its mouth open
Echolocation Shapes a Bat’s Skull to Match Specific Frequencies
Orangutan on a tree
Primates’ Climbing Techniques May Have Helped Shape Their Evolutionary Success
Cleaner fish exhibiting cognitive abilities by recognizing itself in mirror reflection
Like Dolphins, This Tiny Reef Fish Sees and May Be Experimenting With Its Reflection
an arctic ring seal with its head popping out of the water
Greenland's Glacier Fronts Are Ideal Feeding Spots for Ringed Seals
Light grey snake curled up in the sun
Why Do We Fear Snakes? The Reasons Could Begin in Childhood
A wolf in the wild, eating meat.
200,000-Year-Old Teeth Reveal Hidden Climate Stress in Grey Wolves
two yellow napped parrots sitting on a branch
Wild Parrots May Follow Language-Like Rules — Including Syntax

Stay Curious

JoinOur List

Sign up for our weekly science updates

View our Privacy Policy

SubscribeTo The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe