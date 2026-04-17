skip to main content

Comet 3I/ATLAS Spewed Methane As It Passed the Sun, Revealing Hidden Ices Beneath Its Surface 

Learn how Comet 3I/ATLAS began to emit methane as it approached the sun, releasing compounds contained within its inner layers. 

Written byJack Knudson
| 3 min read
Follow on GoogleGoogle News Preferred Source
comet 3i/ATLAS streaking by the sun
​Comet 3I/ATLAS, not associated ​with the recent findings (Image Credit: Giovanni Cancemi/Shutterstock) 

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Sign Up

Comet 3I/ATLAS will soon leave our Solar System for good, but new clues on its identity are still being revealed as it gradually fades from sight. Ongoing research has pieced together the unconventional composition of 3I/ATLAS, and now, yet another ingredient has been found emanating from the interstellar visitor: methane.

A new study published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters has confirmed that 3I/ATLAS increasingly emitted methane upon passing the sun. As the comet warmed up, volatile ices on its surface began to directly turn into gas, unveiling what 3I/ATLAS is made of. Despite having a limited amount of time to examine 3I/ATLAS, researchers believe their observations could illuminate the comet’s outlandish origins.

"It's a very interesting object," said lead author Matthew Belyakov, a graduate student at the California Institute of Technology, in a statement. "It has been traveling through the galaxy for at least a billion years. The high speed at which it flew past us gave just a narrow window to study it."

Read More: New Images of Comet 3I/ATLAS Reveal "How Magical the Universe Could Be"

Detecting Methane In Comet 3I/ATLAS

Comet 3I/ATLAS captivated the world in late 2025 when it flew past the sun and Earth, being only the third interstellar object to visit the Solar System. As it approached the sun, astronomers observed a bright blue aura developing around the comet; this display, called a coma, is typical of comets that travel near the sun.

The coma of 3I/ATLAS indicated that the ices on its surface were sublimating (transforming from a solid into a gas due to the sun’s heat).

Researchers jumped at the opportunity to observe this reaction, looking for different types of ices to get an idea of the elements and compounds within 3I/ATLAS. The new study, for example, used advanced instruments on NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope to examine mid-infrared signatures (wavelengths of light 10 times longer than those humans see) coming from 3I/ATLAS.

By examining these signatures, researchers found that 3I/ATLAS began to emit more methane as it was warmed by the sun. This methane was specifically coming from the inner layers; the researchers believe that the outer layers may have experienced a significant period of heating while the comet was still in its original planetary system, before it was ejected into the cold interstellar medium.

As a result, the volatile ices on the outer shell of 3I/ATLAS may have already been somewhat depleted before entering our Solar System. Warmth from the sun, then, reached the comet’s icy inner layers; this allowed the researchers to get a good look at what was inside of 3I/ATLAS, not just what was on its surface.

Clues on Composition

Other observations outside of the new study have compiled details on the composition of 3I/ATLAS. In August 2025, NASA’s SPHEREx space observatory detected an abundance of carbon dioxide in its coma and water ice in its nucleus, according to NASA.

In November 2025, right after the comet made its closest approach to the sun, the European Space Agency’s JUICE (Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer) spacecraft observed it spewing out 4409 pounds of water vapor every second, the equivalent of 70 Olympic swimming pools per day, according to the ESA.

JUICE's Ultraviolet Imaging Spectrograph also captured light coming from oxygen, hydrogen, and carbon atoms in the gas and dust around 3I/ATLAS, showing that these elements stretched as far back as 3.1 million miles from the nucleus.

A Final Chance to Observe 3I/ATLAS

While 3I/ATLAS displayed many typical comet behaviors, there are a few characteristics that set it apart. According to the Lowell Observatory, the comet unexpectedly showed much higher levels of carbon dioxide than water vapor on its way to the sun, and the dust particles around it appeared to reflect light in a way that hinted at an unusual structure.

Although time is running out to observe 3I/ATLAS, researchers will continue investigating the comet with the hope of understanding where it may have come from.

"JWST is going to look at 3I/ATLAS one more time this spring," Belyakov said. "It's already getting tough to observe; it's now out by Jupiter."

Read More: Radio Signals Detected From Comet 3I/ATLAS — What Its Interstellar Origins Reveal

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

Meet the Author

  • Jack Knudson

    Jack Knudson

    Jack Knudson is an Associate Editor for Discover Magazine who writes articles on space, ancient humans, animals, and sustainability, and manages the Planet Earth column for print.View Full Profile

Related Topics

More on Discover
rocky surface of Mars captured by Viking I

NASA's Viking I Landed on Mars 50 Years Ago and Transformed the Search for Life

Illustration of an asteroid, that could be a dark comet

An Obscure Asteroid Turns Out to Be a Dark Comet — a Mysterious Group of Hidden Comets 

a collection of images for the weekly stories featured

Long COVID May Injure the Brain's Dopamine System, the First Images of Shackleton's Last Ship, and A New Species of Monkey Discovered

Full moon and meteor shower illustration

A Full Moon May Hide the Faint Meteors of the 2026 Southern Delta Aquariids — Here's How to See Them Anyway

exoplanet LHS 1140 b by bright red star

Rocky Planet 48 Light-Years Away May Be First in a Habitable Zone With a Confirmed Atmosphere

Euclid view of the horsehead nebula

We’ve Barely Mapped the Observable Universe — but Human Curiosity Is Driving the Biggest Maps Ever Made

space probe voyager 1 in space

As Voyager 1 Nears a Historic Distance, NASA Continues Shutting Down Instruments

gray meteorite fragment

Meteorite That Crashed Into New Jersey Home Offers Chemical Clues on the Origins of Life 

Murals of 10K-2 showing scribe portrait of the king

Ancient Maya Mathematician "White-Chested Fox" Receives First Known Credit for Formula Linking Venus and Mars

Pluto in space

Six Giant Landslides Discovered Along Pluto's Craters Highlight the Dwarf Planet's Changing Surface 

a collection of images for this week's stories

Changes to Testosterone Therapy Warning Labels, the First Photograph of Earth's Quasi-Moon, and How Oysters Could Treat Gut Inflammation

tiny mineral grains known as chondrules

Hectic Mini-Moon Collisions in the Early Solar System Produced the Grains Packed Inside Meteorites

Stay Curious

JoinOur List

Sign up for our weekly science updates

View our Privacy Policy

SubscribeTo The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe