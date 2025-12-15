Colliding Tectonic Plates Are Making the Iberian Peninsula Rotate Clockwise

From space, the Iberian Peninsula – primarily occupied by Spain and Portugal – looks like an immovable solid block of land anchoring southwestern Europe. But beneath that apparent stability, the ground is quietly on the move.

Published in Gondwana Research, a new geodynamic study combining earthquake records and satellite measurements suggests that Iberia is rotating clockwise. The rotation is not perceptible on a human timescale, but is enough to reshape how scientists understand seismic risk in the western Mediterranean.

The finding sheds new light on the complicated tectonic boundary between the Eurasian and Africa plates, where motion is slow and messy. Rather than a single clean fault line, this region behaves more like a zone of distributed stress, with different forces competing to shape the Earth’s crust.

Why the Iberian Peninsula Is Rotating Clockwise

At the heart of this discovery is the slow convergence of two massive tectonic plates.

Researcher Asier Madarieta explained in a press release, “Every year the Eurasian and African plates are moving 4-6 mm closer to each other. The boundary between the plates around the Atlantic Ocean and Algeria is very clear, whereas in the south of the Iberian Peninsula the boundary is much more blurred and complex."

That blur is where things get interesting. In the western Mediterranean, plate motion is dominated by a tectonic region known as the Alboran domain, which is drifting westward. This movement helps drive the formation of the Gibraltar Arc – a curved mountain belt that links southern Spain’s Betic Cordillera with Morocco’s Rif Cordillera.

Using new seismic and satellite data, researchers could disentangle how strain and surface deformation are distributed across this tangled plate boundary. The results show that not all parts of the boundary behave in the same way. Some areas are already dominated by direct collision between Eurasia and Africa, while others are still shaped by the westward motion of the Gibraltar Arc.

Crucially, the data reveals how these competing forces are causing Iberia to rotate.

“The new data confirms that the Iberian Peninsula is rotating clockwise,” said Madarieta. “To the west of the Straits of Gibraltar the direct collision between the Iberia and African plates is taking place, and we believe that could affect the stresses being transmitted to the southwest of Iberia, by pushing Iberia from the southwest and making it rotate clockwise.”

Read More: Earthquake Faults Can Heal Themselves In Mere Hours, Adding Power to Disastrous Quakes

Why This Research Matters For Monitoring Earthquakes

Understanding how stress moves through the Earth’s crust is more than an academic exercise. Stress fields reveal the forces acting underground, while deformation fields show how the surface responds by bending, warping, or breaking as pressure builds.

With this new dataset, scientists can better identify where active faults exist, even in regions where surface evidence is subtle or missing.

“As for Iberia, there are many places where there is a significant deformation or where earthquakes occur, but we don’t know which tectonic structures are active there. These stress and deformation fields tell us where we have to go to look for these structures. And that way, we could find out what kind of folds and faults there may be, what their movement would be like, what kind of earthquakes they could cause and of what magnitude,” concluded Madarieta.

Because tectonic motion unfolds over millions of years, satellite and seismic records alone are limited. By building a more comprehensive database of active Iberian faults and integrating multiple datasets, researchers can improve confidence in their models and calculate deformation even in poorly studied areas.

Read More: AI Reveals What Was Behind Those Santorini Earthquakes in Early 2025

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article: