The fish was already rotting when biologists picked it up at a fishing access site on the Missouri River in central Montana. An angler had caught it in April 2023, left it whole without taking the meat, and the rings inside its skull showed it had lived about 100 years.

The fish was a blue sucker, a slender, gray bottom-feeder nobody fishes for on purpose, and a study in Communications Biology has found the species lives about three times as long as anyone believed. Alec Lackmann of the University of Minnesota Duluth and his colleagues aged 42 of them from the Upper Missouri River, and the oldest had hatched in the late 1800s, nearly two decades before the Titanic sank.

Earlier studies had topped out at 61 years, and blue suckers are listed as threatened or a similar concern in 22 of their 23 native states, with Montana setting no limit on how many a person may take or waste.

"They aren't 'junk fish' — they play a vital role in nutrient cycling and aquatic food webs, and healthy populations are a clear indicator of a healthy river ecosystem," Lackmann said in a press release.

Why Nobody Could Tell How Old Blue Suckers Were

Nothing about a blue sucker gives its age away, because the fish does most of its growing early and then nearly stops. Females reach almost their full length by about 36 years and males by 14, so for the rest of a very long life the animal barely changes, and the shortest fish in this study were not the youngest.

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The record is kept in ear stones, small hard structures inside a fish's skull that add a layer every year. Counting those layers under a microscope works much like counting tree rings, though getting at them means killing the fish and opening its head.

Read More: Spotted About 1,900 Feet Deep, the Barreleye Fish Has a See-Through Head and Ghostly Green Eyes

How Cold War Bomb Tests Confirmed the Ages

These ear stones were reading past 130 years in a fish whose published record was 61, and Lackmann did not expect anyone to take that on faith.

"When age estimates are that much older than previously thought, an additional line of evidence is needed to rigorously test their validity," he said in the press release.

Nuclear weapons testing in the late 1950s and early 1960s put more than twice as much radiocarbon into the air, and the surge went into everything alive, including the layers in these fish.

The team drilled tiny samples along each ear stone, and the radiocarbon rise turned up in the layer dated to 1958 with the peak in the early to mid-1960s, matching the counted layers and confirming them.

A River of Old Fish With Almost No Young Ones

Half the fish the team aged were 99 or older, and about two-thirds hatched before Fort Peck Dam was finished in 1940. Montana crews have measured more than 1,000 blue suckers here since 1996 and turned up exactly one baby, a two-month-old barely an inch long, in 2009.

That looks like a population dying of old age, except the animals are in working order. Every female the team examined was ready to spawn, from one estimated at 19 years to one estimated at 130, and the number of eggs a female carries tracks her body size rather than her age.

What fails is not the breeding but the survival of the young, and the reason is in the river. Three large dams went up on these waters in 1940, 1954, and 1956; spring flood peaks have fallen steadily over the past 135 years, and young fish survive more often in the years when those flows run high.

Some of these fish have been spawning since before the first dam was built.

"We start putting it in the context of what the landscape looked like when these fish hatched, and all the changes that have happened since — and they just keep swimming along in the river," said co-lead author Luke Holmquist.

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