What killed off the Neanderthals? This question has been debated by scholars for decades. The last of the Neanderthals disappeared from Europe around the time that Homo sapiens began to populate Eurasia. Were these two processes related, or did something else cause the Neanderthals to go extinct?

According to a study published in Science Advances by researchers in Spain, we may have had a strong role to play in their demise. The team used computer simulations to explore what happened, and they found that the expansion of Homo sapiens around 45,000 years ago may have driven Neanderthals to extinction.

Disappearing Neanderthal Populations

Extinction is a well-known phenomenon in the natural world. In mammals, extinctions tend to be multifactorial events, shaped by both the animal’s life history traits (intrinsic factors) and environmental factors, such as climate change (extrinsic changes). In our contemporary world, we know that human activity is driving many extinctions, but the causes of historical events are less clear.

For instance, a major phase in human expansion across Eurasia took place during Marine Isotope Stage 3 (MIS 3), a critically unstable paleoclimatic phase, according to a study published in Quaternary Science Reviews. This was a relatively warm period, when Neanderthals were still extant. But temperatures eventually dropped towards the end of MIS 3, around 30,000 years ago, at the same time that Neanderthal numbers declined as well.

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This is why it is unclear whether humans or the climate change ultimately caused the Neanderthals to die out. To investigate these factors in more detail, Marco Vidal-Cordasco of the University of Cantabria, Spain, and colleagues ran computer models of Europe’s prehistoric past. They used paleoclimate data to explore how the drop in temperature may have impacted the availability of food for animal populations between 55,000 and 27,000 years ago.

The team then ran thousands of simulations to see how climate change, different human demographic dynamics, and Neanderthal population sizes impacted their overall chances of survival.

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The Rise of Homo sapiens, the Decline of Neanderthals

The simulations revealed that climate change alone was insufficient to cause the deaths of the Neanderthals. In most cases, changes to the environment did cause them to disappear from a specific geographic area — what the team referred to as “regional disappearance,” but complete extinction occurred in less than 2 percent of these simulations.

“Specifically, simulations excluding H. sapiens showed H. neanderthalensis undergoing demographic decline along general east-to-west and north-to-south clines, partially coinciding with the directions followed by H. sapiens during their dispersal across Europe, as indicated by the archaeological record,” the team explained in their paper.

It was only when modern humans began to expand in greater numbers that Neanderthal extinction risk became much higher.

“These results indicate that, while climate-driven ecological changes can explain the regional disappearance of Neanderthals and their range reduction toward western and southern regions, they do not fully account for their extinction on the continental scale,” the team stated.

It seems that, as modern humans moved across Eurasia, they prevented Neanderthal populations from recovering and returning to areas that had previously supported them. This would have likely left the Neanderthal communities isolated from one another, with fewer opportunities to breed.

Read More: Neanderthals and Denisovans Evolved Alongside Modern Humans — Here's What Set Them Apart

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