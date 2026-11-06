Chips Dating to 1844 Offer New Clues as to Where Stonehenge’s 13,000-Pound Altar Stone Came From

The Altar Stone at Stonehenge cannot be sampled, so scientists trying to determine where it came from have spent years picking over chips that diggers and collectors gathered around the monument, the oldest back in 1844, long before anyone could test rock the way labs do today.

Geologists who analyzed museum fragments of the Altar Stone say its makeup does not match any rock source checked so far, including parts of northeast Scotland, where earlier research pointed. Their study in the Journal of the Geological Society leaves the origin unsolved but narrows the search for where Stonehenge’s builders found it.

“In a geological detective story such as this, ruling out potential source areas is just as important as identifying new ones. Every location eliminated narrows the search and brings us closer to discovering where the Altar Stone originated,” said co-author Nick Pearce in a press release.

Studying the Stonehenge Altar Stone

The Altar Stone is a slab of sandstone that was once grouped with the bluestones, the smaller, mostly volcanic stones hauled about 140 miles from west Wales.

It stretches about 16 feet and weighs an estimated 13,000 pounds, but most of it sits under two big fallen stones, so only three small patches of its surface are visible.

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A portable X-ray device can read the chemistry of those patches, but years of weather have washed small amounts of minerals out of the outer surface, so the readings are not a perfect picture of the rock inside.

Dating mineral grains or studying thin slices of rock under a microscope takes real stone, so the team turned to eight museum chips that researchers are confident came from the Altar Stone.

One was taken from the underside of the stone, another was picked up from the surface in 1884, and one turned up in a layer from Roman times during a dig in 2008.

“For almost a century, the prevailing view was that the Altar Stone came from west Wales. Our previous research overturned that assumption and pointed instead to Scotland as the most likely source,” said co-author Richard Bevins in the press release.

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The Mineral Clues Inside the Altar Stone

To know what to look for elsewhere, the team first pinned down what the stone is made of. It is a sandstone held together by calcite, and it carries three telltale ingredients, a barium mineral called baryte, a mineral that contains chromium, and a clay that shows how deeply the rock was once buried and heated.

“By combining a wide range of analytical techniques, we have built the clearest picture yet of the stone’s composition,” said lead study author, Duncan Pirrie.

Northeast Scotland looks like a poor match, because the chromium mineral is rare there, the clay suggests the stone was buried less deeply than the rocks of Caithness and Orkney, and the barium sets it apart from sandstone tested in Wales and Orkney.

The Next Step in the Hunt for the Stone’s Source

The study does not name a new suspect, and the authors say the answer could lie in rock older or younger than the red sandstone that has dominated the search, because nothing checked so far shares all of the stone’s features.

“The stone is unique among those at Stonehenge, and tracing its source would provide valuable new insights into its remarkable journey to Salisbury Plain thousands of years ago,” Pearce said.

The authors hope their list of features will make the next round of searching less of a guessing game.

“This latest study significantly refines the search by identifying the specific geological characteristics we need to look for, allowing future investigations to be targeted more effectively. With each new piece of evidence, we move closer to solving one of Stonehenge’s most enduring mysteries,” Bevins said in the press release.

Read More: The Ancient Burial Site of Flagstones May Have Inspired Stonehenge

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