China’s Space Station Cools Atoms to a Record-Low 9.7 Trillionths of a Degree Above Absolute Zero

It took a team of Chinese scientists about 15 years and a laboratory shrunk into a space station cabinet to capture seven seconds of a record-cold cloud of 20,000 atoms expanding in near-weightlessness.

Working aboard China’s space station, the team created what the Chinese Academy of Sciences describes as the coldest human-made matter currently known. Their study in Science reports an equivalent temperature of just 9.7 trillionths of a degree above absolute zero, about a quarter of the previous record of 38 trillionths. The experiment used atoms of the metal rubidium, with laser light serving as a trap.

“This work is a significant milestone in the precise manipulation of ultracold atoms,” reviewers for Science wrote, as reported in a translated press release.

Record-Cold Atoms Aboard the Chinese Space Station

According to NASA, cooling atoms slows their motion and makes them easier to study, allowing researchers to investigate quantum physics, the rules governing atoms and subatomic particles.

Under the right conditions, many atoms share a quantum state, forming what physicists call a Bose-Einstein condensate. According to NASA’s explanation, their collective behavior makes effects normally associated with individual particles observable across a larger collection of matter.

Scientists first produced this state in a gas in 1995, according to the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). The Chinese team created a condensate using rubidium atoms, then reduced the cloud’s energy further.

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The kelvin scale begins at absolute zero, approximately minus 459.67 degrees Fahrenheit, according to NIST. The Chinese Academy of Sciences describes the cloud’s equivalent temperature as roughly 14 orders of magnitude below room temperature.

“Equivalent temperature” expresses the energy associated with the cloud’s expansion as a temperature; it does not mean the surrounding equipment became that cold.

Alongside reaching a lower temperature, the researchers followed the cloud’s free expansion, watching how it spread after release from its trap, for seven seconds, compared with two seconds in the earlier record-setting experiment.

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Why the Experiment Needed Space

According to NASA, gravity pulls released atoms toward the bottom of their experimental chamber on Earth, limiting how long researchers can observe them. A space station allows the cloud to float relative to the equipment, giving researchers more time to examine it.

NASA has pursued similar research with its Cold Atom Lab aboard the International Space Station, which produced a Bose-Einstein condensate in orbit in 2018. Allowing a cloud to expand can also cool it further, a process that becomes easier without the atoms quickly falling to the chamber floor.

The Chinese researchers held the atoms in a laser trap, which uses focused beams of light to keep them in place. By weakening that trap, they let higher-energy atoms escape, leaving a colder cloud that they cooled further through expansion. Near-weightless conditions meant the light could hold the atoms more loosely than on Earth, according to the institutional announcements.

Engineers at the Shanghai Institute of Optics and Fine Mechanics packed equipment that originally filled about 706 cubic feet and weighed roughly 22,000 pounds into a cabinet of about 25 cubic feet and 1,100 pounds. Lasers, precision optics, vacuum equipment, and controls all had to fit inside and withstand spaceflight. The cabinet launched aboard the Mengtian module in 2022 and has operated in orbit for about four years, according to the institute.

What Researchers Could Measure Next

According to the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the ability to cool atoms further and observe them for longer could help researchers develop more precise instruments for navigation and measuring Earth’s gravitational field. More sensitive instruments could help track spacecraft motion and detect smaller variations in Earth’s gravity, improving researchers’ ability to measure our planet from orbit.

The study also points toward quantum simulation, in which researchers arrange and control atoms to investigate how other quantum systems behave. That could turn the space station’s cold atomic clouds into experiments for exploring unfamiliar forms of matter, using conditions that are difficult to maintain on Earth to test how those systems work.

The Chinese Academy of Sciences also identifies searches for ultralight dark matter as a possible future use of the platform.

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