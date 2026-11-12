Chester Zoo Used a Rubber Glove and a Foster Mother to Save Rare Malayan Peacock-Pheasant Chicks 

Most rubber gloves spend their days at the kitchen sink. But at Chester Zoo in England, one spent a night keeping a newborn bird alive.

Lead bird keeper Leanne Lowton turned it into a hot water bottle for a Malay peacock-pheasant chick whose mother left the nest too early.

The chick is one of just two Malay peacock-pheasants that bird experts know to have hatched in a European zoo this year, in a species with only 15 birds in all of Europe’s zoos, according to the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria. The other chick has a story of its own: It hatched under a foster mother from a different species, and both are now thriving.

“The chick was chilled, so we needed to provide warmth and energy,” Lowton said in a press release. “It was quite an intense 24 hours.”

Who Stepped In as a Foster Mother?

Wild Malay peacock-pheasants lay just one egg at a time, according to iNaturalist, so keepers couldn’t afford to let the first one go.

“Not all bird behaviors are instinctive, so it can sometimes take bird parents a few tries to get things right. The Malay peacock-pheasant mother wasn’t sitting on her nest, and the first egg was so precious we had to step in,” Lowton said.

You have 1 more free article (1 of 2) Have an account? log in Subscribe today for full access and support our journalism. Explore All Options

Lowton could have raised the chick by hand, but a bird that grows up around nothing but people may never learn to act like one of its own.

They found one in a resident bronze-tailed peacock-pheasant, a close cousin. According to iNaturalist, the species is also called the Sumatran peacock-pheasant and is native to Indonesia.

“We didn’t want this chick to grow up not knowing how to be a pheasant, so we looked after the egg in our incubation centre and then gave it to a broody bronze-tailed peacock-pheasant,” Lowton said. “She is a very experienced mum, and she incubated the egg perfectly.”

That chick is now a healthy young male with his own enclosure.

With that egg in a foster nest, the Malay mother laid another and sat on it herself. That’s the chick who needed the glove.

Read More: Rare Babirusa Piglet Born at Chester Zoo Is the Size of a Grapefruit and Offers Hope for a Vulnerable Species

Why Are Malay Peacock-Pheasants Endangered?

Malay peacock-pheasant chick during 24-hour care (Image Courtesy of Chester Zoo)

According to iNaturalist, Malay peacock-pheasants are shy forest birds with speckled brown feathers, and males sport a crest and shimmering blue-green eyespots that they flash in showy poses on leaf-free patches of the forest floor.

They live only in the lowland forests of the Malay Peninsula, and as few as 2,500 may remain in the wild, according to Chester Zoo. More than half the places they lived in the 1970s no longer suit them, iNaturalist says, as forests that both bird species call home are being cleared for plantations. Chester Zoo adds that as the forest shrinks, the birds become easier targets for hunters and trappers.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) lists the species as Endangered.

Few zoos keep Malay peacock-pheasants at all, which makes these chicks valuable to the conservation breeding program building a backup population.

How Are the Chicks Doing Now?

After a day and night of hourly glucose syrup, the glove chick went home to its mother.

“We popped the hatchling back with mum the next morning, and she immediately accepted her chick,” Lowton said. “I’ve never been so relieved in my life. She’s reared the baby really well ever since.”

Adult males have a call Lowton describes as a “Disney villain cackle,” and someday it may echo through Chester Zoo from a bird whose first day was warmed by a rubber glove.

Chester Zoo’s work spans beyond Cheshire — the conservation charity works with more than 100 partners in over 20 countries, from orangutans in Borneo to rare fish in Mexico.

Read More: One of Africa's Rarest Birds Hatched 5 Chicks at Chester Zoo After Dad Stepped Up, a First in 95 Years

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article: