Changes to Testosterone Therapy Warning Labels, the First Photograph of Earth's Quasi-Moon, and How Oysters Could Treat Gut Inflammation

Missed some of our top stories from the week? Check out our round-up below, covering the biggest science news and stories that matter.

This week's stories, from July 3 to July 10, 2026, include why the FDA wants to update warning labels for testosterone replacement therapy, a Chinese probe that photographed Earth's quasi-moon for the first time, how scientists used CRISPR to target Down syndrome, a typhoon that unleashed venomous snakes into residential areas, a sobering warning from WHO about the future of cancer cases, and how oyster meat could help reduce gut inflammation.

1. Testosterone Therapy Comes With Major Warning Labels, and the FDA Wants That to Change

(Image Credit: Pamela Au/Shutterstock)

For years, testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) has been heavily regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). For more than a decade, TRT has included warnings about not being an effective treatment for quality-of-life issues like fatigue and muscle loss, along with carrying potentially dangerous side effects.

Now, new action from U.S. health officials could make the treatment more appealing to millions of men, including many who may not need it.

Read More: Testosterone Therapy Comes With Major Warning Labels, and the FDA Wants That to Change

2. After a 620-Million-Mile Journey, China's Tianwen-2 Photographs Earth's Rare Quasi-Moon for the First Time

For roughly 100 years, a small asteroid called Kamo'oalewa has been traveling alongside Earth through the Solar System. China's Tianwen-2 probe reached Kamo'oalewa, officially designated 2016 HO3, after a 400-day journey covering roughly 620 million miles (1 billion kilometers), Xinhua reported. The China National Space Administration announced the arrival on July 6, 2026, and released the first close-up image of the asteroid.

Read More: After a 620-Million-Mile Journey, China's Tianwen-2 Photographs Earth's Rare Quasi-Moon for the First Time

3. Scientists Use CRISPR to Target the Extra Chromosome Behind Down Syndrome

Down syndrome affects roughly 5,775 U.S. births each year, making it the most common chromosomal condition in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Two proof-of-concept studies have been published in the last two years — one that shows it may be possible to remove the extra chromosome in human trisomy 21 cells without harming the remaining cells, and one that uses the X-chromosome inactivation gene (XIST) to silence the third copy of chromosome 21.

Read More: Scientists Use CRISPR to Target the Extra Chromosome Behind Down Syndrome

4. Typhoon Flooding in China Sends Farmed Venomous Snakes Swimming Into Residential Areas

(Image Credit: prasanthdaskkm/Shutterstock)

A typhoon that floods your town is already a stressful and frightening experience. But for residents of southern China, that experience is becoming much worse, as recent floodwaters created an even more unusual hazard — hundreds of venomous snakes washed away from commercial breeding farms.

Read More: Typhoon Flooding in China Sends Farmed Venomous Snakes Swimming Into Residential Areas

5. WHO Warns Annual Cancer Cases Could Nearly Double by 2050 Without Stronger Action

According to the latest Global Status Report on Cancer from the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 26,000 people die from cancer every single day. That adds up to roughly 10 million deaths each year, making cancer the world's second leading cause of death after cardiovascular disease.

Without stronger prevention and treatment efforts, the WHO estimates that annual cancer cases could climb from about 20 million today to 35 million by 2050.

Read More: WHO Warns Annual Cancer Cases Could Nearly Double by 2050 Without Stronger Action

6. Oyster Meat May Help Reduce Gut Inflammation in Human Cells, Showing Promise for Chronic Diseases Like IBD

Research presented at the Society for Experimental Biology conference in Florence found that an extract from dried Pacific oyster meat reduced inflammation in human intestinal cells and helped protect the gut's lining even when inflammatory molecules were present.

Read More: Oyster Meat May Help Reduce Gut Inflammation in Human Cells, Showing Promise for Chronic Diseases Like IBD



