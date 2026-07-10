skip to main content

Changes to Testosterone Therapy Warning Labels, the First Photograph of Earth's Quasi-Moon, and How Oysters Could Treat Gut Inflammation

Discover the top stories from July 3 to July 10, 2026, including proposed FDA changes for testosterone therapy and a new photo of the rare quasi-moon.

Written byStephanie Edwards, Anastasia Scott, Rosie McCall , and Jenny Lehmann
| 3 min read
Follow on GoogleGoogle News Preferred Source
a collection of images for this week's stories

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Sign Up

Missed some of our top stories from the week? Check out our round-up below, covering the biggest science news and stories that matter.

This week's stories, from July 3 to July 10, 2026, include why the FDA wants to update warning labels for testosterone replacement therapy, a Chinese probe that photographed Earth's quasi-moon for the first time, how scientists used CRISPR to target Down syndrome, a typhoon that unleashed venomous snakes into residential areas, a sobering warning from WHO about the future of cancer cases, and how oyster meat could help reduce gut inflammation.

1. Testosterone Therapy Comes With Major Warning Labels, and the FDA Wants That to Change

A hand holding a vial of testosterone and a syringe

(Image Credit: Pamela Au/Shutterstock)

For years, testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) has been heavily regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). For more than a decade, TRT has included warnings about not being an effective treatment for quality-of-life issues like fatigue and muscle loss, along with carrying potentially dangerous side effects.

Now, new action from U.S. health officials could make the treatment more appealing to millions of men, including many who may not need it.

Read More: Testosterone Therapy Comes With Major Warning Labels, and the FDA Wants That to Change

2. After a 620-Million-Mile Journey, China's Tianwen-2 Photographs Earth's Rare Quasi-Moon for the First Time

For roughly 100 years, a small asteroid called Kamo'oalewa has been traveling alongside Earth through the Solar System. China's Tianwen-2 probe reached Kamo'oalewa, officially designated 2016 HO3, after a 400-day journey covering roughly 620 million miles (1 billion kilometers), Xinhua reported. The China National Space Administration announced the arrival on July 6, 2026, and released the first close-up image of the asteroid.

Read More: After a 620-Million-Mile Journey, China's Tianwen-2 Photographs Earth's Rare Quasi-Moon for the First Time

3. Scientists Use CRISPR to Target the Extra Chromosome Behind Down Syndrome

Down syndrome affects roughly 5,775 U.S. births each year, making it the most common chromosomal condition in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Two proof-of-concept studies have been published in the last two years — one that shows it may be possible to remove the extra chromosome in human trisomy 21 cells without harming the remaining cells, and one that uses the X-chromosome inactivation gene (XIST) to silence the third copy of chromosome 21.

Read More: Scientists Use CRISPR to Target the Extra Chromosome Behind Down Syndrome

4. Typhoon Flooding in China Sends Farmed Venomous Snakes Swimming Into Residential Areas

a cobra snake swimming in water

(Image Credit: prasanthdaskkm/Shutterstock)

A typhoon that floods your town is already a stressful and frightening experience. But for residents of southern China, that experience is becoming much worse, as recent floodwaters created an even more unusual hazard — hundreds of venomous snakes washed away from commercial breeding farms.

Read More: Typhoon Flooding in China Sends Farmed Venomous Snakes Swimming Into Residential Areas

5. WHO Warns Annual Cancer Cases Could Nearly Double by 2050 Without Stronger Action

According to the latest Global Status Report on Cancer from the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 26,000 people die from cancer every single day. That adds up to roughly 10 million deaths each year, making cancer the world's second leading cause of death after cardiovascular disease.

Without stronger prevention and treatment efforts, the WHO estimates that annual cancer cases could climb from about 20 million today to 35 million by 2050.

Read More: WHO Warns Annual Cancer Cases Could Nearly Double by 2050 Without Stronger Action

6. Oyster Meat May Help Reduce Gut Inflammation in Human Cells, Showing Promise for Chronic Diseases Like IBD

Research presented at the Society for Experimental Biology conference in Florence found that an extract from dried Pacific oyster meat reduced inflammation in human intestinal cells and helped protect the gut's lining even when inflammatory molecules were present.

Read More: Oyster Meat May Help Reduce Gut Inflammation in Human Cells, Showing Promise for Chronic Diseases Like IBD


Meet the Author

  • Stephanie Edwards

    Stephanie Edwards

    Stephanie Edwards is the Engagement Specialist at Discover Magazine, who manages all social media platforms and writes digital articles that focus on archaeology, the environment, and public health.View Full Profile
  • Anastasia Scott

    Anastasia Scott

    Anastasia Scott is an Assistant Editor at Discover Magazine. Her work focuses on bringing clarity and creativity to scientific ideas. View Full Profile
  • Rosie McCall

    Rosie McCall

    Rosie McCall is a London-based freelance writer who frequently contributes to Discover Magazine, specializing in science, health, and the environment.View Full Profile
  • Jenny Lehmann

    Jenny Lehmann

    Jenny Lehmann is an Associate Editor at Discover Magazine who writes articles on microbiology, psychology, neurology, and zoology, and oversees the Piece of Mind column of the print issue.View Full Profile

Related Topics

More on Discover
Mammoth skull and large curved tusks show the Ice Age megafauna that may have shaped the Early Paleoindian diet.

Early Americans Got Nearly 98 Percent of Their Calories From Mammoths and Other Large Mammals

Illustration of Hannibal forces fighting with the assistance of elephants

Hannibal's War Elephants May Hold the Key to a 2,000-Year-Old Alpine Mystery — and Why They Outlasted His Men

the big ring, expanding into space

A Massive Ring-Like Structure of Galaxies Defies the Universe's Rules — Here's Why It's Such a Mystery 

A collection of images associated with the top stories

A Long-Lost Megalodon Fossil Found, The Strange Minds That May Exist in the Universe, and a Blood Test That Could Detect Over 50 Types of Cancer

People viewing Manhattanhenge in New York

The Best Mushrooms for Beginner Foragers, How to Protect Baby Turtles, Where to Catch the Next Solar Eclipse, and How to View Manhattanhenge 

illustration of early saber-toothed cats

Fossil Skull From a Museum Drawer Reveals Obscure Saber-Toothed Cat Species With Knife-like Teeth

Engineers attaching LINK to a simulator at NASA

Robotic Servicing Spacecraft Will Soon Blast into Orbit, to Try to Save a 1.5-Ton NASA Satellite From Reentry

rows of megalodon teeth

Long-Lost Megalodon Fossils Confirm the Giant Shark Could Reach 80 Feet Long

aerial view of Belgrade Fortress

Rare Camel Bones Found in Serbian Fortress Suggest Far-Reaching Medieval Trade Networks

A collection of images for this week's top stories.

NASA's Roman Space Telescope Arrives in Florida, New Treatment Could Relieve Knee Pain Without Surgery, and a Cave Full of All-Female Skeletons

large, blue exoplanets, around star

These Rare Super-Puff Planets Are Less Dense Than Cotton Candy

colorful image of the orion nebula captured by the JWST

Webb Telescope Looks Behind the Orion Nebula and Finds Stars Still Being Born

Stay Curious

JoinOur List

Sign up for our weekly science updates

View our Privacy Policy

SubscribeTo The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe