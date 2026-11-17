Architects have got a tough job.

On top of worrying about the generations of people who will walk by and judge their work, as well as more pressing concerns about whether it is structurally stable enough to remain standing long enough to be called ugly by their own grandkids, it turns out they also have to put a little thought into ensuring their building isn't also a giant, Sun-focusing death ray.

The "Walkie-Talkie" Skyscraper in London

In 2013, reporters at City AM in London highlighted an unusual problem around the 20 Fenchurch Street building in London, better known as The Walkie-Talkie for its walkie-talkie-like appearance.

One man came forward to say that his Jaguar parked on a nearby street had been extensively warped and damaged on one formerly rare sunny London day.

Others began to report their own incidents, including other unspecified melted cars (clearly not Jaguars, then), and a carpet that was set on fire.

It was not remotely mysterious to anybody what was going on, as the big and frankly slightly ugly culprit was right there behind it.

The building's concave shape and reflective surface were acting as a giant concave mirror, focusing a ray of light onto the next street. Passers-by were already shielding their eyes from the focused light, before it started to become apparent that it was being focused enough to melt vehicle parts.

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Investigating further, City AM found that light readings near the skyscraper were six times higher than elsewhere in London, and later that it was possible to fry an egg using the skyscraper to focus the Sun.

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Skyscrapers and Melting Cars

The architect behind the building — Rafael Viñoly — told The Guardian that he had foreseen the problem and attempted to warn the developers of it, and that sun louvres from his original design had been removed due to cost-cutting measures. However, he "didn't realise it was going to be so hot" without the shades.

It wasn't completely without precedent, even for Viñoly. A hotel in Las Vegas, also built by Viñoly, had a similar problem — in effect if not cause — with several sun loungers and a guest's hair being melted.

London certainly can't tolerate having skyscrapers melting cars willy-nilly, and certainly not Jaguars, and so they acted fairly quickly to rectify the problem before solid proof of cause and effect could be established. A temporary cover was eventually placed on the top of the building, before a permanent solution was installed the following year.

What Does the Science Say?

But it wasn't completely the end of the story, as in 2017 one team of scientists attempted to investigate whether it was all plausible by using sunlight simulations, and found that it actually could have been a lot worse.

Publishing in the Journal of Building Performance Simulation, a journal that doesn't cover "death rays" often, the team modeled various weather scenarios and attempted to figure out what temperatures would have been experienced in the locations of the various incidents.

"It was found from simulations that the car wing mirror could effectively have melted by exposure to the hotspot, reaching temperatures well above the melting point of plastic for periods of up to 1h," the team explained in their paper. "The simulated heat flux at the hotspot corresponded to a 10–15 fold increase compared to direct solar radiation."

Looking at where the heat was concentrated, they found that it was largely at the parking bays. Meanwhile, they found that a barber shop received its peak flux at the right-hand corner, which they found to be consistent with the burn marks seen on the shop's doormat.

Overall, they were convinced and found that the incidents could have been much worse had the skies been a bit clearer.

"This study corroborated the hypothesis that the concave-shaped south façade of the Walkie-talkie could have caused the melting of plastic parts of a car parked at street level opposite the building," they wrote in their conclusion, adding that "fluxes of over 4,100 [watts per square meter] can be reached, according to the simulation results."

That's certainly worthy of the nicknames "Fryscraper" and "Walkie-Scorchie", which the press attempted to attach to it, though sadly neither caught on.

This article has been republished from IFLScience. Read the original article here.

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