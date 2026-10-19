Cane Toads Are Highly Toxic, but Some Animals Have Learned How to Eat This Invasive Species 

The cane toad is one of the most poisonous amphibians on the planet. If ingested, its toxins can affect heart function, cause excessive salivation, and result in paralysis or death, according to the Australian Government.

The amphibian, which originates in South and Central America, is an invasive species now found in Australia, the U.S., Japan, and several other countries, and it is notoriously difficult to eliminate.

What Does A Cane Toad Look Like?

According to the IUCN Red List, the cane toad is technically two species: the Mesoamerican Cane Toad (Rhinella horribilis) and the South American Cane Toad (Rhinella marina), the latter most commonly found outside its natural habitat.

Both species are extremely large for an amphibian. Cane toads typically reach up to 5.9 inches (15 centimeters), though lengths of 9.8 inches (25 centimeters) have been recorded, according to the Australian Museum.

Adult toads have a white or yellow belly and a light brown or yellow-brown back, with dry, warty skin. Adult toads release toxins from large parotid glands on their shoulders. The poison (bufotoxin) they produce is milky and thick.

Read More: A Chicago Zoo Raised 12,000 Tadpoles to Save One of the World’s Rarest Toads — the Puerto Rican Crested Toad

Where Can The Cane Toad Be Found?

According to the Global Invasive Species Database, their original habitat was seasonal Amazonian savannah. Today, they can also be found in ponds, gardens, and beneath houses.

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What Animals Can Survive The Cane Toad’s Toxins?

While cane toad poison is extremely toxic and can harm most animals, including humans, a handful of animals appear immune or tolerant to its effects. This includes several species in their native habitat, such as rattlesnakes.

According to the Australian Museum, another species that can handle the toad’s toxins is the Keelback Snake (Trophidonophis mairii), native to northern Australia. These hardy reptiles appear to be able to eat cane toads without terminal consequences — a skill thought to have been inherited from recent ancestors that lived in Asia, where there are animals with toxins similar to those of the cane toad.

In Japan, crested serpent eagles have also been seen snacking on toads apparently unscathed. A 2025 study published in BMC Ecology and Evolution found that the raptor shares gene sequences with the Siamese red-necked keelback snake, which can also consume cane toads.

In contrast, the Red-Bellied Blacksnake (Pseudechis porphyriacus) initially lacked immunity but seems to have adapted to the toad since its introduction to Australia in 1935. Some have developed greater resistance to the poison, while others have heads too small to eat the toads in the first place.

Other animals have worked out ways to safely eat parts of the toad without suffering lethal effects. For example, some crows flip toads onto their backs, allowing them to nibble on the toad’s non-toxic stomach. Meanwhile, the Rakali, or native Water Rat (Hydromys chrysogaster), has been known to make delicate slits in the toad’s chest to remove its heart and liver, which are also non-toxic.

Why Are There Cane Toads In Australia?

People intentionally released cane toads in Australia in the 1930s to tackle another pest: beetles that were devouring Queensland’s sugarcane crops.

According to National Museums Australia, they weren’t particularly effective at controlling the beetle population. But in a tale of unintended consequences, cane toads proliferated and expanded their range across northern Australia and down its western coast, becoming an even more problematic pest than those they were intended to remove.

This has had a major toll on Australia’s wildlife, with more than 90 percent of some species, including freshwater crocodiles and blue tongue skinks, dying shortly after their arrival, according to the country’s Invasive Species Council.

Why Are There Cane Toads In The United States?

Cane toads are native to southern Texas but are an invasive species elsewhere, including Florida, Hawaii, and several U.S. territories.

As in Australia, cane toads were brought to Hawaii to protect sugarcane crops. The same happened in Florida, though current cane toad populations are thought to descend from individuals that escaped or were released by importers in the 1950s.

Read More: The Sapo Concho Is the Only Native Toad to Puerto Rico, and It's Endangered

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