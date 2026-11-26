In 2025, Myanmar was hit with a 7.7-magnitude earthquake, a disaster that resulted in thousands of casualties and caused billions of dollars of infrastructure damage, according to the World Bank.

During the rescue efforts, officials deployed a small team of cyborg cockroaches, equipped with infrared cameras, to crawl through the rubble in search of trapped survivors. While these “biobots” were living bugs clad in technology, engineers are in the process of developing artificial insects that could be used for similar missions in the future.

Recently, researchers from MIT announced they had reached a major milestone in developing an artificial bumblebee capable of autonomous sensing and controlled flight. Writing in the journal Science Robotics, they describe a microrobot that weighs little more than a paperclip, yet has the ability to hover, follow a set path, and land on a flower.

“This is the first demonstration of an aerial microrobot that is sensory and compute autonomous,” co-author Kevin Chen, an associate professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences at MIT, explained in a statement.

The microrobot is not yet ready for solo missions — the current iteration is hooked up to an offboard power source with wire tethers. But these demonstrations suggest we may be a little closer to seeing artificial flying insects outside the lab.

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“There are many situations, like pollination or industrial surveillance, where you can’t use a larger robot,” said Chen, who is also head of the Soft and Micro Robotics Laboratory within the Research Laboratory of Electronics (RLE). “Small-scale robots are uniquely positioned for these types of tasks, and if this thread of technology becomes successful in the future, it could be very promising.”

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Microrobots Inspired by Bumblebees

(Image Credit: Kevin Chen, et al/CC BY-NC-ND)

Chen and his team have spent a decade designing microrobots inspired by bumblebees. Last year, they announced a microrobot with speed, dexterity, and robustness comparable to its biological counterpart. But there was a catch: it could not carry the weight of the electronics it needed to navigate.

Since then, the team has tweaked the design, enabling it to achieve a lift-to-weight ratio of 1.9 and carry an electronics package weighing 244 milligrams.

This involved adjusting the radius and length of the microrobot’s artificial muscles (soft actuators) so they are 50 percent larger than those in the earlier model. At the same time, they increased its net lift force by 46 percent.

Integrating Sensing Technology

Next, they looked at the sensing itself. The sensors were incorporated into the electronics package, along with a microcontroller unit. This was programmed with an algorithm that determined the microrobot’s orientation, angular velocity, and position.

After some experimentation, they found the microrobot performed better when position was estimated continuously, albeit less accurately, than when it was estimated more accurately but more slowly.

“Our robot can now fly with positional accuracy that is comparable to flying with onboard cameras,” co-author Yi-Hsuan (Nemo) Hsiao, an MIT graduate student, said in a statement.

Flight demonstrations have shown the microrobot is able to hover at different heights, navigate from A to B and — with a joystick control — weave around different plants before settling on a sunflower.

How These Robots Could Help the Future

Moving forward, the team hopes to reduce its power expenditure even further. This would make room for additional add-ons, such as a camera that could allow it to identify (and avoid) objects while in flight. The researchers are also working on ways to add batteries and power electronics to the microrobot, which would enable it to fly untethered.

In the future, robots like these may assist search and rescue operations, monitor crop health, and pollinate plants in areas where natural pollinator numbers have plummeted.

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