Brain Microchip Smaller Than a Grain of Salt Sends Data Using Lasers and Satellites

Ever-evolving research is steadily turning science fiction into science fact. Neural implants —tiny devices that read or stimulate brain activity —have already entered human trials, showing what’s possible when technology and neuroscience intersect. While early results prove the concept works, the race is now on to make these systems smaller, safer, and more reliable.

Developers and philanthropists alike have ambitious goals: from controlling computers and prosthetics with nothing but thought to restoring movement after paralysis and monitoring neurological disorders in real time.

Now, researchers from Cornell University have taken a major step forward. They’ve created a neural implant smaller than a grain of salt that can wirelessly transmit signals from inside the brain. Their results, published in Nature Electronics, show that this tiny implant emitted clean, uninterrupted data in healthy mice for more than a year.

It’s the smallest functioning neural implant ever designed, proving that advanced technology can be miniaturized to a level once thought impossible. Measuring brain activity on a cellular scale with minimal intrusion could open entirely new windows into how organisms grow, adapt, and decline over time.

Implants Powered by Infrared Laser Beams

A wireless neural implant, microscale optoelectronic tetherless electrode (MOTE), resting on a grain of salt. (Image Courtesy of Yumin Zheng and Sunwoo Lee)

Turning the dream of real-time brain monitoring into reality has always faced the challenge of scale. Even the thinnest-wired implants can irritate the surrounding tissue as the brain subtly shifts with each breath or heartbeat. That friction and tugging can trigger inflammation and scarring, limiting how long such devices remain usable.

To avoid that, scientists have been exploring tetherless, or wireless, systems. Power and data can be transferred through radio waves, ultrasound, or light. Each approach comes with its own trade-offs in safety, precision, and energy efficiency.

After weighing the options, the Cornell team designed a microscale optoelectronic tetherless electrode (MOTE) that runs entirely on light. Red and infrared laser beams can safely pass through the skull and brain tissue to deliver power. In return, the device uses infrared light to send recorded brain activity back out.

Mice Unbothered By Tiny Implant for Over a Year

The system relies on light both for energy and communication. As explained in a press release, a semiconductor diode made of aluminum gallium arsenide captures incoming light to power the circuit and then emits infrared light to send out data. A low-noise amplifier and optical encoder, identical to semiconductor technology found in everyday microchips, handle the signal processing.

The result is a fully functional implant just 300 microns long and 70 microns wide, a thousandth of an inch.

The team first tested the implant in cell cultures, then implanted it into the barrel cortex of mice —the region of rodents’ brains that processes sensory input from whiskers. For an entire year, the tiny implant tracked everything from individual nerve cell firings to broader waves of brain activity, while the mice stayed healthy and behaved normally.

The Smallest Neural Implant to Measure Neural Activity

“As far as we know, this is the smallest neural implant that will measure electrical activity in the brain and then report it out wirelessly,” said study co-author Alyosha Molnar, professor at Cornell University, in the press statement. “By using pulse position modulation for the code — the same code used in optical communications for satellites, for example — we can use very, very little power to communicate and still successfully get the data back out optically.”

Molnar and his team believe the MOTE’s material composition could one day allow it to collect brain data even during MRI scans, something that’s currently not possible with most implants.

Beyond neuroscience, similar designs could be used to study other tissues, such as the spinal cord, or even be embedded into artificial skull plates to create long-term, fully integrated neural interfaces.

