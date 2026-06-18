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Box Jellyfish Venom Punctures Cells, Disrupts the Heart, and Can Kill Within Minutes

Learn what makes the Australian box jellyfish so venomous, what happens when it stings, and which first-aid steps matter most.

Written byAnastasia Scott
| 3 min read
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Venomous box jellyfish swimming in the water
​Species of box jellyfish.(Image Credit: Henryp982/Shutterstock)

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Box jellyfish can be almost transparent in tropical water, but contact with their tentacles is difficult to miss. A serious sting can cause immediate, searing pain and, in the worst cases, stop the heart within minutes.

The name “box jellyfish” covers roughly 50 species, and only a few are considered lethal to humans. The most notorious is the Australian box jellyfish, Chironex fleckeri, which, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), is the most venomous marine animal.

What Makes Box Jellyfish Venom So Dangerous?

A box jellyfish’s tentacles are covered in microscopic stinging structures called nematocysts. According to NOAA, each one contains a tiny, venom-loaded dart that can fire when triggered by contact.

The Australian box jellyfish can carry up to 60 tentacles, each stretching as long as 10 feet, according to the Australian Museum. If a swimmer becomes entangled, thousands of stinging cells may inject venom across a large area of skin almost simultaneously. The severity of the sting depends partly on how much tentacle touches the body and how much venom is delivered.

The venom can also act dangerously quickly on cells. In a 2012 PLOS One study, researchers exposed human red blood cells to C. fleckeri venom and isolated venom proteins called porins. The proteins opened pores in the cells’ membranes, causing them to release potassium within five minutes and break apart within 20 minutes.

The researchers also found that mice injected with the venom rapidly lost the heart’s ability to pump blood. The animals developed signs consistent with hyperkalemia, a dangerous buildup of potassium that can disrupt the heart’s electrical activity. The researchers proposed that this rapid potassium release contributes to cardiovascular collapse after a severe sting.

Read More: New Species of Box Jellyfish Found Off Singapore — and It’s Highly Venomous

What Happens When a Box Jellyfish Stings?

A box jellyfish sting generally causes immediate sharp pain, according to the Australian and New Zealand Committee on Resuscitation. The tentacles may leave multiple whip-like welts or a distinctive frosted-ladder pattern across the skin. The marks can later blister or darken.

Severe symptoms can include intense pain, sweating, nausea, vomiting, restlessness, difficulty breathing and physical collapse. According to the committee, contact with several feet of C. fleckeri tentacles can cause respiratory and cardiac arrest within minutes.

Not every box jellyfish sting is deadly. Most box jellyfish species cannot kill humans, and the greatest risk comes from the few lethal species capable of delivering a large dose of venom.

What Should You Do After a Box Jellyfish Sting?

A suspected sting from a potentially lethal box jellyfish is a medical emergency. Current guidance from the Australian and New Zealand Committee on Resuscitation says to remove the person from the water, call emergency services, and begin CPR if they are unresponsive and not breathing normally.

Although they say evidence surrounding vinegar is conflicting, the committee's guidance recommends considering pouring vinegar over the affected area for 30 seconds before removing any remaining tentacles. If vinegar is unavailable, remove the tentacles and rinse the area with seawater.

Fresh water should not be poured directly onto the sting because it may cause unfired stinging cells to release more venom. Vinegar and tentacle removal should never delay CPR or emergency medical care.

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only.

Read More: 450‑Million‑Year‑Old Jellyfish Relative Reveals New Species and Clues to Early Evolution

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

Meet the Author

  • Anastasia Scott

    Anastasia Scott

    Anastasia Scott is an Assistant Editor at Discover Magazine. Her work focuses on bringing clarity and creativity to scientific ideas. View Full Profile

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