Boredom Has Its Benefits — But Can It Really Fix Your Attention Span?

Learn more about the recent social media trend “rawdogging” boredom, and if it could really help improve your attention span.

Written byMonica Cull
| 3 min read
Person lying on the couch, bored
(Image Credit: eggeegg/Shutterstock)

We live in a world that demands our attention. Sitting down to eat dinner? May as well scroll through the dozens of videos a friend sent. Trying to get some work done? Better check Snapchat first. Can’t sleep? May as well doomscroll through all social media feeds.

It may feel like we can’t go more than a few seconds without wanting to pick up our phone, or that we can’t seem to focus on tasks for long. Our attention seems to resort back to our phones.

But, as you’ve been doomscrolling through your social media feeds, you may have noticed a recent trend. In 2024, the term ‘rawdogging’ a flight — where the passenger doesn’t use any form of media to stay entertained during the flight or, in some cases, eat or drink anything — started appearing. In late 2025, a similar trend began popping up, ‘rawdogging’ boredom.

An individual sets a timer, usually on a computer, and sits in boredom for about an hour to help increase their attention span. And while many trends of social media are just that, a trend, there may be some benefits to sitting in boredom.

Sitting in Boredom to Increase Attention Span

According to a report from Georgetown University, checking our phones can trigger small dopamine hits — the feel-good neurotransmitter. And those small hits can lead to addictive behavior, like when you can’t make it through dinner, a workday, or even a movie without checking your social media or playing a mobile game.

These addictive smartphone behaviors, according to Lone Star Neurology, can significantly reduce attention spans, likely because of the frequent interruptions caused by smartphone notifications. A 2022 survey from Kings College London reported that almost half of its survey participants felt that their attention span was decreasing.

To counteract a shortening attention span, some people on social media, typically Gen Z, have started filming themselves sitting with their thoughts for about an hour and embracing boredom. In a world that is constantly demanding your attention and full of overstimulation, sitting like this, without distraction, could be a good thing.

Read More: What People Who Lived Past 110 in Brazil Reveal About Health Span — Not Lifespan

Does “Rawdogging’’ Boredom Actually Work?

According to the Mayo Clinic, boredom can have numerous benefits for both children and adults. Boredom can help stimulate problem-solving skills, creativity, and help the brain recharge.

The idea of sitting and doing nothing — though not the same — is similar to meditation and mindfulness practices, since both step away from constant stimulation. Even brief mindfulness practices can help your attention span and memory with continued practice, according to a 2010 study in Consciousness and Cognition.

It’s possible that this trend could improve your attention span, but it’s not as easy as just filming yourself doing nothing one time. To increase your attention span, it’s going to take a little work. It’s also likely that you don’t need to sit and do nothing for an hour; sitting for about 20 minutes could have benefits, too.

Is this just another passing social media trend, with a lewd name? Maybe. But spending some time away from your phone doesn’t sound like such a bad idea.

Read More: Feeling Nostalgic for a Particular Place? You’re Probably Longing for the Sea

