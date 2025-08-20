Black Mambas Rack Up Heavy Metals in Their Scales, Helping to Track Urban Pollution

Black mambas have always been stuck with a notorious reputation in Africa, but they can lend a hand (or rather, a scale) to help track pollution. That’s because these snakes accumulate heavy metals in their scales, and as a result, their bodies store vital information about pollution in a given environment.

A study published in Environmental Pollution explains how black mambas are able to guide researchers on pollution levels in urban environments. In doing so, it may also help to reshape harsh attitudes on black mambas into a deeper appreciation for their role in maintaining a balanced ecosystem.

Deadly, but Misunderstood Black Mambas

Black mambas, mostly dispersed across eastern and southern Africa, are among the most feared animals in the continent due to their deadly venom, just a few drops of which are enough to kill a person. They’re also known for being the fastest snake in Africa, capable of slithering at around 12 MPH on land.

People have become increasingly weary of black mambas in urban areas, where the snakes may hide in properties where trash has attracted rats for them to eat. This fear of black mambas has spawned many false myths, like one that accuses them of ambushing people in cars when they reach a destination.

In truth, black mambas aren’t really out for blood. They’re rather anti-social and reclusive reptiles, only biting humans if they feel threatened. Nick Evans, an author of the recent study who started the KwaZulu-Natal Amphibian and Reptile Conservation organization in South Africa, says there are approximately 3 to 5 black mamba bites per year.

“Almost all patients survive, unless they do not go to hospital. Some of the bites are dry bites, warning bites where no venom is injected,” Evans said in a statement.

Read More: What To Do (and Not Do) If A Snake Bites You

Scales Full of Metals

The narrative on black mambas now has a chance to gain a positive spin, as researchers have demonstrated their value in tracking urban pollution.

In the recent study, researchers examined heavy metal accumulation on black mambas collected in the South African coastal city of Durban. They analyzed clipped scales of snakes removed from domestic, industrial, and commercial properties in Durban, along with tissue samples of snakes that had died in road accidents or from human conflict.

Their tests found heavy metals like lead, arsenic, cadmium, and mercury in the snakes’ scales. According to the researchers, snakes from industrial and commercial areas had far higher metal levels than those from nature reserves and green spaces.

Advertisement

“Black Mambas are common in the Durban area, and individuals often live in the same refuge for years,” said author Graham Alexander, a herpetologist at Wits University, in the release. “If the body tissue of individuals contain high levels of heavy metals, it is a strong sign that the local environment is under threat.”

Black mambas absorb these heavy metals after consuming smaller animals like birds and rodents, which ingest the pollutants from the food they eat. The pollutants from the consumed prey eventually accumulate in the body tissue of the black mambas.

Advertisement

The Unsung Value of Black Mambas

The study has shown that details on urban pollution can be obtained from black mambas without harming them, informing researchers on the need for more green spaces in cities.

In addition to their help in combating pollution, black mambas also have an important role to play in ecosystems; by controlling rodent populations, they inadvertently protect crops from the spread of rodent-borne diseases.

The researchers ultimately hope that with this information, public perception of black mambas can be mended to some degree.

“People are understandably scared of mambas, as they are one of Africa’s most dangerous snakes, but if we treat them correctly, they can be a valuable tool to assess pollution levels,” said Alexander. “Snakes in general can play a valuable role as biomarkers for environmental health, and should preferably be left to live in peace in their natural environments.”

Advertisement

Read More: Universal Antivenom May Be Possible Thanks to a Man with Hundreds of Snake Bites

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article: