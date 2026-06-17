Birth Control Pill May Increase Risk of Binge Eating — but Self-Monitoring Could Help Reduce the Behavior

After tracking 422 women on the Michigan State University (MSU) Twin Registry, researchers from MSU found higher symptoms of binge eating in some women who take oral contraceptives.

Binge eating, according to the National Institutes of Health, is a form of disordered eating in which a person consumes a large amount of food in a short time and feels as if they do not have control over what or how much they are eating. And for some women, certain birth controls could increase the risk of this behavior.

According to the study, which was published in JAMA Network Open, the contraceptives include active pills that contain synthetic hormones, including progesterone and estrogen, as well as inactive pills, or hormone-free pills.

The study results help researchers gain a better understanding of binge eating in those taking active or inactive contraceptives, and highlight potential negative side effects of the medication.

“These findings are important for highlighting the potential negative impact of combined oral contraceptives in women. Nonetheless, it’s important to note that not every woman in the study developed binge eating — they are safe for many women, and it’s likely that the risk is targeted to those with other risk factors,” said Kelly Klump, lead author of the study and MSU Research Foundation distinguished professor in MSU’s Department of Psychology, in a press release.

Read More: Tiny Crystals Could Reduce Injections and Pain for Drugs Like Contraceptives

The Impacts of Contraceptives on Binge Eating

MSU researchers tracked study participants, who ranged in age from 15 to 30 years old, for 49 consecutive days and noted changes in emotional eating — a form of overeating in response to negative emotions, according to a 2020 study in the Proceedings of the Nutrition Society.

The research team found an increase in emotional eating when participants took active hormone pills versus inactive ones. According to the new study, previous research indicates that ovarian hormones like natural estrogen and progesterone can lead to an increase in binge-eating risk in women. The findings from MSU now suggest that synthetic hormones in oral contraceptives may also contribute to the risk.

The Importance of Self-Monitoring

During the 49-day period, the participants filled out a daily survey each evening around bedtime — or after 5 p.m. The participants also met with medical staff on day 23 and day 49 for assessment and were contacted once a week by the research team to help keep data tracking accurate.

Through all of these check-ins and surveys, the team noted something surprising. The self-monitoring, or reporting on binge eating every day, seemed to help reduce overeating among the study participants. Including participants who take the active form of the contraceptive.

“We found that self-monitoring was an effective tool in mitigating risk for women in the study,” said Klump. “The more we can equip women with tools and educate medical providers about these risks, the more effective care can be given.”

The research team hopes that these results can provide more education for medical staff and practitioners about the impacts that combined oral contraceptives can have on binge eating, as well as how beneficial self-monitoring can be to help mitigate binge eating healthily. This way, patients can receive a more personalized approach to their health and lower their risk of disordered eating.

“Future studies are needed to better identify who is at risk and inform personalized medicine approaches to women’s health,” Klump said in the release.

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only.

Read More: The 7 Most Effective Forms of Birth Control, According to Scientists

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article: