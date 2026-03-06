Bird Watchers Uncover a Staggering 27 Percent Purple Martin Die-Off During the Great Texas Freeze

When a historic winter storm froze Texas in February 2021, thousands of birds died almost overnight. Now researchers say the disaster may have wiped out more than a quarter of some local bird populations, and the effects could linger for years.

A new study published in Nature Ecology & Evolution examined what happened to purple martins after the Great Texas Freeze, when two back-to-back Arctic blasts brought snow, plunging temperatures, and widespread power outages to the Gulf Coast.

Researchers estimate the storm killed up to 27 percent of the breeding population of purple martins in Texas and Louisiana, raising concerns that increasingly unpredictable weather events could trigger similar die-offs in the future.

“If birds are going to have a future, we need to know more about how they survive newly unpredictable conditions, which can include surprisingly cold temperatures,” said lead author Maria Stager in a press release.

The Great Texas Freeze Hit Migrating Birds at the Worst Time

Purple martins migrate thousands of miles each year from their wintering grounds in South America to the Gulf Coast of the United States. Many adults arrive as early as January and February, making them one of the earliest returning migratory birds in the region. But in 2021, that early arrival placed them directly in the path of a rare and prolonged cold outbreak.

For nine days, temperatures swept across Texas and neighboring states. Ice and snow blanketed large areas, and the flying insects that purple martins depend on for food disappeared.

Read More: Simulation Shows That Bird Flu Could Become a Public Health Crisis After Only Two Days

Citizen Scientists Helped Reveal the Scale of the Die-Off

Extreme weather events are notoriously difficult to study because they strike suddenly, and researchers rarely have baseline data for comparison. In this case, scientists measured the impact, largely thanks to bird watchers across the region.

Purple martins are one of the few bird species that regularly nest in housing provided by people. Across Texas and Louisiana, enthusiasts maintain backyard “martin houses” and closely track the birds’ arrival each spring. When birds began dying during the freeze, many observers contacted the Purple Martin Conservation Association (PMCA).

“The purple martin may be one of the most beloved and closely monitored backyard birds,” said Joe Siegrist, one of the paper’s co-authors, in the release. “When we recognized this unprecedented research opportunity, we were able to mobilize our army of martin lovers across Texas and Louisiana to increase monitoring of storm mortality and preserve samples for collection."

With help from volunteers, researchers gathered records from hundreds of breeding sites across Texas and Louisiana. The data showed that adult martins died at more than half of the monitored nesting locations, showing how widespread the mortality event had become.

The Effects of the Freeze Lasted Beyond the Storm

Even the birds that survived the cold snap struggled in the months that followed.

During the 2021 breeding season, surviving purple martins delayed reproduction and raised fewer chicks than usual. The following year, birds returning to the Gulf Coast arrived about two weeks later than normal.

Genetic analyses also revealed differences between the birds that survived and those that died during the freeze. The remaining population more closely resembled purple martins from farther north, suggesting the storm may have temporarily altered the genetic makeup of local populations.

By 2023, migration timing had largely returned to normal. If similar extreme weather events do not occur again soon, researchers estimate the population could recover within six to seven years.

But repeated disasters could be far more damaging. Even large, seemingly stable populations may struggle to rebound if mass die-offs become more frequent.

As the weather grows more unpredictable, events like the Great Texas Freeze could increasingly shape the future of wildlife populations.

Read More: Wildlife With Weaker Social Connections May Face Greater Extinction Risk

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article: