Bacteria Like E. coli Swim Upstream in Our Bodies To Infect the Urinary Tract and Gut

Learn how E. coli and other bacteria swim against the flow in our bodies to infect places like the urinary and gastrointestinal tracts.

Written byJack Knudson
| 3 min read
Google NewsGoogle News Preferred Source
bacteria swimming through the nanofabricated microstructures used to study E. coli
Single cell moving through nanofabricated microstructures used to study E. coli.(Image Credit: Ruoshui Liu/Cylos Studio) 

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Sign Up

When bacteria like Escherichia coli (E. coli) enter our bodies, they swim toward targets like the intestines and the urinary tract. These intruders will stop at nothing to colonize and infect spaces. In fact, bacteria can swim upstream, going against the flow to launch their invasion.

In a new study published in the journal Newton, researchers tracked the movement of E. coli to see how bacteria move throughout the body. They found that bacteria are experts at navigating the channels within our bodies, and can even dash through strong fluid currents. Beyond showing how bacterial infections spread, this knowledge may also provide a blueprint for microrobots that deliver drugs in the body.

Read More: What are Different Types of Food Poisoning and How Can You Avoid Them?

E. coli are Remarkably Fast Swimmers

Bacteria are able to swim effortlessly, all thanks to their flagellum; this appendage that extends from bacteria rotates to propel them in liquid environments. It contains a motor that can switch between clockwise and counterclockwise motions, allowing bacteria to change direction as they move, according to a study in Trends in Microbiology.

“Bacteria are remarkably fast, adaptive swimmers, capable of moving hundreds of body lengths per second while being subjected to strong fluid flows,” said study author Arnold Mathijssen, a biophysicist at the University of Pennsylvania, in a statement.

But rather than go with the flow, bacteria swim upstream and eventually reach areas like the respiratory, gastrointestinal, and urinary tracts. They also move the same way in medical equipment, like catheters. Against all odds, bacteria have no trouble contaminating and infecting spaces that would normally seem difficult to reach.

Going Against the Flow

The researchers involved with the new study wanted to figure out why bacteria are able to swim so well, even when fluid currents are pushing against them. To solve this mystery, they created nanoscale, multichannel tubes that mimic those found inside the body, and then had E. coli swim through them.

The researchers tracked thousands of cells, combining these observations with simulations and mathematical analysis to predict bacterial flux — the total number of cells moving upstream over time — across different microtube shapes and configurations.

E. coli easily swam through the tubes that resemble those in the human body, with smooth and rounded corners. Sharp corners, on the other hand, disrupted the bacteria’s motion and stalled their spread. If medical devices were to implement these sharper corners in their designs, it may help prevent contamination by bacteria.

In terms of fluid flow, the researchers were surprised to see that stronger flow helped bacteria swim faster rather than slowing them down or washing them away. The bacteria used stronger currents like guide rails, aligning with the flow and ultimately reaching upstream locations faster than they would in less abrasive conditions.

“Within minutes, we see the first cells arrive all the way upstream,” said coauthor Suya Que, an undergraduate researcher at the University of Pennsylvania. “Once they’re there, those early pioneering cells seed new colonies and create a ‘two-way’ invasion that advances from both ends.”

Robots Inspired by Bacteria

Once bacteria reach their destination, they form streamer-like bioaggregates that drift back downstream to colonize the whole channel.

The researchers say that this has important implications for infections like UTIs; the presence of bacteria in a lower part of the urinary tract, for example, may be a precursor to a larger problem higher up in the kidneys.

Knowing how bacteria swim could help with infection prevention, and it may also inspire the design of microrobots that can deliver drugs to targets within the body.

“The mechanisms that they use to reorient against the flow direction and to swim upstream are very similar to that of a microrobot,” said Mathijssen. “I think this is a very exciting area in biomimicry — learning from biology — that could help us create better biomedical tools and potentially new therapeutics.”

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only.

Read More: To Avoid Bacteria Buildup, Ditch the Kitchen Sponge and Switch to a Brush Instead

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

Meet the Author

  • Jack Knudson

    Jack Knudson

    Jack Knudson is an Associate Editor for Discover Magazine who writes articles on space, ancient humans, animals, and sustainability, and manages the Planet Earth column for print.View Full Profile

Related Topics

More on Discover
a red headed woman sitting in a dental chair with dental pain
People With Red Hair Carry a Gene That May Change How Pain Is Felt and Treated
woman sitting at a kitchen table eating food
4 Science-Backed Habits That Can Help Your Body Detox
elderly person hands holding a cane
What People Who Lived Past 110 in Brazil Reveal About Health Span — Not Lifespan
child's hands reaching into dish for peanuts
Lower Doses of Peanut Immunotherapy Could Make Allergy Treatment More Accessible
3D diagram of human kidneys
Traditional Chinese Medicine Works Surprisingly Well When Treating Diabetic Kidney Disease
Person smoking indoors, could create thirdhand smoke
Thirdhand Smoke Could Turn Your Home Into a Source of Chronic Chemical Exposure
Illustration of the H3N2 flu strain
What Makes the Subclade K Strain Different? Here’s What to Know About the “Super Flu”
woman laying in a tanning bed
Tanning Beds Are Mutating Your DNA and Tripling the Risk of Deadly Skin Cancer
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) illustration
Mini-Nose Models Sniff Out the Reasons Why RSV Infection Turns Deadly in Infants
orange can tabs on energy drinks
How Energy Drinks’ Hidden Caffeine Could Contribute to Long-Term Health Risks
Marijuana plant close-up of leaves
The Strange Rise of Scromiting — Most Common Among Young, Heavy Cannabis Users
Woman looks at her smart watch to count steps as exercising
Calorie Counting and 10,000 Steps a Day — How Closely Should You Follow These 5 Health Goals?

Stay Curious

JoinOur List

Sign up for our weekly science updates

View our Privacy Policy

SubscribeTo The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe