Content by Tom Hale
Tom Hale
Tom is a senior journalist for IFLScience, based in London. With a Master’s degree in journalism, he moved into the world of science communication with an especially keen interest in the perils of climate change, the latest historical discoveries, and the many ways science is changing human life.
His work has seen him report from South Korea on the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and serve as a judge for the Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition. Tom’s byline has also appeared in a number of other publications, including HUCK Magazine and Motherboard, where he writes about anything from science to culture.
His work has seen him report from South Korea on the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and serve as a judge for the Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition. Tom’s byline has also appeared in a number of other publications, including HUCK Magazine and Motherboard, where he writes about anything from science to culture.
Education
University of Southampton
BA History
University of Arts London,
MA Journalism
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