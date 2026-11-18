Rachael Funnell

Rachael is a senior science writer at IFLScience and a zoologist with a degree from the University of Southampton, specializing in animal behavior, evolution, paleontology, and the environment. As a producer for CURIOUS Live, IFLScience's virtual event, she has led engaging discussions on forensic pathology, taphonomy, entomology, and botany on the Death Stage, with further events scheduled for 2025.



As co-editor of CURIOUS, IFLScience’s e-magazine, Rachael crafts travel features exploring the science behind Earth’s most fascinating habitats and landmarks, and dives into the latest sci-fi TV, films, and books. She is also a host on the "Break It Down," "We Have Questions," and "The Big Questions" podcasts, and produces and presents video content for YouTube and social media.