Josh Davis

Josh Luke Davis is an award-nominated queer science writer, presenter, author, and copy editor & staff writer at IFLScience, based in London. With a background in biology, Josh studied gorillas in the rainforests of central Africa before finding himself writing about nature for a range of publications, including The Guardian, The Times, and the Natural History Museum, London.



Whether it is reporting on a dinosaur dig in South Africa or a beaver rewilding project in Sussex, Josh has a keen interest in all things natural history, from new species and long-extinct creatures to the birds living in his local wetlands. As the author of A Little Gay Natural History, Josh is also an expert in queer nature, giving expert comment, delivering talks, and presenting workshops on the delightful diversity of animals with which we share the planet.