Content by James Felton
James Felton
James Felton is a senior staff writer at IFLScience and an author with an interest in anything historical, weird, or just generally taking place in space. He has written multiple pop-history and science books with publisher Little, Brown, on topics from a history of The Sun newspaper to a compendium of times the nation of Britain was, uh, less than morally upstanding.
At IFLScience, he likes to focus on strange geology, discoveries and tales from history, and anything that could come under the category of "so we're living in sci-fi now, huh?". In his spare time, he has also written for comedy TV shows and radio in the UK, and far too much on Twitter (@jimmfelton), where he mainly talks and jokes about politics, science, and history.
At IFLScience, he likes to focus on strange geology, discoveries and tales from history, and anything that could come under the category of "so we're living in sci-fi now, huh?". In his spare time, he has also written for comedy TV shows and radio in the UK, and far too much on Twitter (@jimmfelton), where he mainly talks and jokes about politics, science, and history.
Education
University of Warwick
BA Hons Sociology
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