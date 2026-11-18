Eleanor Higgs

Eleanor is a digital content creator at IFLScience who is also a zoologist, feminist, animal lover, and bookworm. Having graduated with a zoology degree from the University of Reading and a master’s in wildlife documentary production from the University of Salford, she has previously worked in television, finding stories for shows such as The Secret Life of the Zoo and Springwatch.



With a passion for conservation and environmental issues, she writes epic animal stories, voices and presents many of IFLScience's videos, creates content for the Instagram account, and is a regular co-host of IFLScience’s weekly "Break It Down" news podcast as well as IFLScience's flagship podcast, "The Big Questions." In her spare time, she can be found with binoculars in hand, looking for birds and local wildlife.