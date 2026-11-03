Content by Dr. Katie Spalding
Dr. Katie Spalding
Katie spent 10 years of her life studying maths, which is just about the upper limit on how much maths you can do before people start actively avoiding you at parties. She began writing about science after obtaining her Ph.D., with her favorite topics to cover being animals, anything completely bizarre, and of course maths (she just thinks it’s neat!). She has an uncanny knack for remembering useless trivia and would love for you to ask her to be on your quiz team.
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