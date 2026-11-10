Content by Dr. Alfredo Carpineti
Dr. Alfredo Carpineti
Dr. Alfredo Carpineti (he/him) is an astrophysicist and communicator, passionate about science but also art, history, reading, cooking, and traveling. Alfredo mainly covers astronomy, physics, and technology stories, but you’ll see his words pop up across all the categories, as well as in IFLScience's videos. He is also the co-creator and co-host of IFLScience’s podcast "The Big Questions."
He is committed to fighting inequity in STEM and is the chair and founder of Pride in STEM, the largest UK charity dedicated to supporting LGBTQ+ People in STEM. He’s an avid science communicator producing videos and podcasts under the moniker The Astroholic. His first book, Invisible Rainbows, is out in May 2026, published by Wilton Square Books.
He is committed to fighting inequity in STEM and is the chair and founder of Pride in STEM, the largest UK charity dedicated to supporting LGBTQ+ People in STEM. He’s an avid science communicator producing videos and podcasts under the moniker The Astroholic. His first book, Invisible Rainbows, is out in May 2026, published by Wilton Square Books.
Education
Università degli Studi di Roma "La Sapienza"
BSc Physics And Astrophysics
Imperial College London
MSc Quantum Fields & Fundamental Forces
Imperial College London
Ph.D. in Astrophysics
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