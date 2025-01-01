Anastasia Scott

Anastasia Scott is an Editorial Assistant at Discover Magazine. Her work focuses on bringing clarity and creativity to scientific ideas.



Before joining Discover, Anastasia worked in editorial and communications roles within the fintech industry, where she developed a strong foundation in research-driven storytelling and precise, accessible writing.



Anastasia holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Western University and a postgraduate certificate in Professional Writing and Communications from Humber College. She most recently completed specialized training in copyediting and editorial development at Simon Fraser University. Outside of work, she enjoys exploring wild spaces and volunteering with wildlife conservation projects.