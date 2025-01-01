Advertisement

Anastasia Scott is an Editorial Assistant at Discover Magazine. Her work focuses on bringing clarity and creativity to scientific ideas. 

Before joining Discover, Anastasia worked in editorial and communications roles within the fintech industry, where she developed a strong foundation in research-driven storytelling and precise, accessible writing. 

Anastasia holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Western University and a postgraduate certificate in Professional Writing and Communications from Humber College. She most recently completed specialized training in copyediting and editorial development at Simon Fraser University. Outside of work, she enjoys exploring wild spaces and volunteering with wildlife conservation projects.
Person who is sleeping and dreaming
Is Our Brain Ever Fully Asleep? It May Stay Awake Even as We Dream
Exercise can help mental health
Exercise May Shield the Brain From the Mental Toll of Junk Food
Atherosclerosis
Skinny Fat Could be Silently Damaging Arteries, Putting the Heart at Risk
Examples of engravings discovered in the Roche-Cotard cave (Indre et Loire - France). On the left, the "circular panel" (ogive-shaped tracings) and on the right the "wavy panel" (two contiguous tracings forming sinuous lines).
AI Helps Decode Mysterious Prehistoric Cave Markings Known as Finger Flutings
Manta ray diving in deep ocean
Manta Rays Dive Almost 4,000 Feet into the Deep Ocean — Not for Food, But for Directions
ADHD mind wandering and creativity
How People With ADHD Can Harness Mind Wandering and Enhance Creativity
Dog toy addiction
Why Some Dogs Can’t Stop Playing With Their Toys, and How It’s Similar to Gambling Addiction
The Mesoamerican city of Teotihuacan in central Mexico.
Ancient Teotihuacan Murals May Reveal a 2,000-Year-Old Written Language

