Every year, a species of moth undertakes a long, arduous migration across Australia’s night sky. The little insect relies on the stars to guide it on this 621-mile (1,000-kilometer) journey, but does it have any other tools to help it?

Scientists suggest the moth relies on a trick that migratory birds also use, according to a new study published in Nature.

“What we see here is a navigational ability reminiscent of that found in migratory birds. Although insects and birds have evolved along separate paths for around 700 million years, they appear to be able to use similar biological solutions,” Hui Chen, a researcher in biology at Lund University, explained in a statement.

Migrating Great Distances Using Stars

The Bogong moth (Agrotis infusa) is a remarkably inconspicuous insect when compared to its nocturnal exploits. It’s a greyish-brown color and is equipped with a brain that’s about one-tenth of the size of a grain of rice. And yet, every summer, billions of these little insects fly great distances to hide in caves high in Australia’s Snowy Mountains.

Once in the mountains, the moth stays dormant for around three months before flying back to their breeding grounds in the autumn, where it breeds and then dies. This means every individual that makes the annual journey to the distant caves not only travels a large distance at night but also seeks an isolated and specific site that it’s never been to before.

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The nature of this incredible commute has been a puzzle for scientists for some time. In a 2025 study published in Nature, scientists at Lund University, Sweden, found that moths navigate using the stars.

The study showed that the moths used the starry sky as a compass to distinguish between different geographical directions and to orient themselves. But how do they navigate when they can’t see the stars?

Read More: Animals Can Detect Earth’s Magnetic Field, a Potential Sixth Sense That Remains Elusive to Humans

Magnetic Sense in Migrating Moths

Following on from this earlier study, the researchers have now discovered that the moths don’t rely on the stars alone. Instead, they have a magnetic sense that functions in the same way as nocturnally migrating birds. Essentially, it’s a magnetic compass that works alongside their starry one.

The team captured migrating moths using a light source and then tethered them in a specially built flight arena positioned in a magnetic coil system. These coils allowed the scientists to manipulate the magnetic field while also recording the moths’ direction, which shifted as the magnetic field changed. It demonstrated that the moths sense the geomagnetic field and use it to navigate.

This sense is known as the magnetic inclination angle (sometimes known as magnetic dip). It’s the angle between the Earth’s magnetic field lines and the horizontal plane, which differs at a specific point on the Earth’s surface. As the moths move south, the angle increases and then decreases as they move north again.

By consulting both their star and magnetic compasses, the moths have two independent tools that allow them to find their way at night.

“It is remarkable that two such different groups of animals use the same basic principle to detect Earth’s magnetic field. This suggests that very ancient biophysical mechanisms have been conserved through evolution,” Eric Warrant, professor of Zoology at Lund University, said in the statement.

Earth’s Magnetic Field

The Bogong moth’s magnetic sense functions differently from that of desert ants. This could mean there are several types of magnetoreception among migratory and non-migratory animals, including insects, birds, fish and reptiles.

The ways that animals sense Earth’s magnetic field remain a great mystery. As such, this study is the most comprehensive investigation into the importance of magnetic sense for invertebrates to date.

The team hopes their findings will add to our understanding of how magnetic senses work in the natural world and how they help animals navigate across large distances.

“The next step is to understand in greater detail how this mechanism works and how it interacts with other senses when animals navigate,” Warrant added.

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