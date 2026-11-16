The only way to spot most planets around other stars is to catch them crossing in front of their star, and for five years telescopes in Chile, South Africa, Hawaii, Australia, and Poland tried to catch one that refused to keep a schedule, so that 15 attempts produced only six sightings.

Then, in early 2026, the crossings stopped altogether, and astronomers had to figure out how to prove that a planet they could no longer see was still there.

That planet is TOI-2535 b, a gas giant about 1,000 light-years away that circles its star every 8.2 days, and a team at UCLA reports in The Astrophysical Journal Letters that it is the first planet in a single-star system that anyone has watched stop crossing its star. It hasn’t gone anywhere, since a planet nobody has ever seen is tugging its orbit sideways until TOI-2535 b no longer passes between us and the star, which means what actually vanished is the alignment that let us see it, the lucky geometry every transiting planet depends on.

“This is the most extreme example we’ve seen because the two planets are interacting so strongly. The planet’s orbit is tilting so quickly that its transit disappeared while we were watching,” lead author Samuel Yee said in a press release.

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The Disappearing Planet That Would Not Keep a Schedule

NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite watched this star on and off from April 2019 to March 2026, and the planet was a peculiar one from the start, running as much as six hours ahead of or behind where the calendar said it should be, the largest timing swing ever measured for a giant planet orbiting this close.

The crossings were also getting shallower and briefer each time, which meant the planet’s path was sliding from the middle of the star’s face toward its edge, the fastest tilt on record.

By the last stretch of observations, where there should have been a dip in starlight, there was nothing.

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How Astronomers Proved TOI-2535 b Was Missing

Proving that something stopped happening is harder than catching it in the act, because silence in the data can mean an absent planet or a sloppy search.

So the team hid artificial crossings in the 2026 data and went hunting for them, and found that even one barely grazing the star’s edge would have turned up about half the time.

Then they reshuffled the real measurements 20,000 times to see what random noise alone could fake, and nothing in the stretch where the planet should have appeared came close, which is how an absence becomes a result.

Why the Transits Stopped and When They Will Return

Whatever is doing the tipping is almost certainly another planet, probably at least Saturn’s mass and circling in step with TOI-2535 b, though the team could not pin down where it sits or how many others might be out there.

A tilt like that one is why eclipses are rare at home.

“If the moon’s orbit around the Earth was perfectly aligned with the Earth’s orbit around the sun, we would see an eclipse every month,” said co-author Erik Petigura in the press release. “But because the moon’s orbit is tilted, eclipses are less common.”

TOI-2535 b is what astronomers call a hot Jupiter, a gas giant parked scorchingly close to its star, and worlds like it are usually thought to arrive violently, flung inward after a near miss with something else, which is not what seems to have happened here.

“Because TOI-2535 b has a close neighbor, it probably migrated by slowly spiraling in instead of getting flung in,” Yee said.

The crossings should resume in 30 to 50 years, and the planet doing the tugging could start crossing before then, so whoever watches TOI-2535 b reappear probably won’t be the one who watched it disappear.

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