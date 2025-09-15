As We Age, Nostalgia Rather Than Trends Controls the Music We Enjoy

Listening to music is a regular part of many people’s day, but what music you find yourself gravitating towards may have more to do with your age than you think. A new study, presented at the Association for Computing Machinery conference, revealed that our relationship with music shifts dramatically as we get older.

The study analyzed an enormous dataset from the music-sharing service Last.fm, which allows users to link popular streaming apps like Spotify and track their listening habits. Researchers looked at over 40,000 individuals’ listening history over a 15-year period and were able to map how musical tastes evolve across one’s lifetime.

“When you’re young, you want to experience everything. You don’t go to a music festival just to listen to one particular band, but when you become an adult, you’ve usually found a style of music that you identify with. The charts become less important,” said Alan Said, associate professor of computer science at the University of Gothenburg, in a press release.

How Does Our Music Taste Change With Age?

The findings confirm something many of us already suspect. When we’re young, our relationship to music is social and driven by trends. Teenagers and young adults consume a wide variety of genres, chase the latest hits, and bond with friends over shared playlists.

However, the transition into adulthood marks a turning point in listening habits. For those in their 20s and 30s, playlists diversified even further with many people experimenting across genres and artists. But as the years pass, that musical experimentation begins to dwindle.

By middle age, nostalgia begins to play a more important role in the music people listen to. Songs that remind us of our youth become the soundtrack of later stages of life and help ground us in those associated memories.

All of this doesn’t mean that older adults stop engaging with new music altogether. Instead, they develop a pattern of both returning to those youthful classics and occasionally branching out into new musical territory. As people age, their music taste becomes more uniquely theirs, and it becomes more difficult to find any overlap between people’s favorite songs and bands.

How Science Can Help Music Streaming

For streaming giants like Spotify and Apple Music, these findings could have implications for the way they recommend music in the future. Recommendation systems rely heavily on algorithms designed to anticipate user preferences. But if listening habits shift so dramatically over one’s lifetime, those algorithms may not be able to keep up.

“A service that recommends the same type of music in the same way to everyone risks missing what different groups actually want,” remarked Said in the press release. “Younger listeners may benefit from recommendations that mix the latest hits with suggestions for older music they have not yet discovered. Middle-aged listeners appreciate a balance between new and familiar, while older listeners want more tailored recommendations that reflect their personal tastes and nostalgic reminiscences.”

Overall, this study highlights how music isn’t just entertainment, but is a part of our shifting identity. Our playlists evolve as we do, reflecting the cultural trends we grew up with, the personal experiences that shaped us, and the nostalgia that comforts us later in life.

