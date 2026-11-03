As Voyager 1 Nears a Historic Milestone, NASA Uses Clever Engineering To Keep the Probe Going 

On Sept. 5, 1977, Voyager 1 launched into space, carrying recordings of music, human languages, and other sounds of Earth, along with advanced equipment to study interstellar space. Although it has collected a wealth of valuable data and images of the cosmos, one of its most famous images is the Pale Blue Dot of Earth.

Astronomer Carl Sagan, who worked on Voyager 1, suggested that the craft turn back and photograph Earth as it passed into the fringes of the solar system, according to the Planetary Society. The resulting image became the famous Pale Blue Dot that Sagan later wrote a book about.

“Look again at that dot. That's here. That's home. That's us. On it everyone you love, everyone you know, everyone you ever heard of, every human being who ever was, lived out their lives…lived there — on a mote of dust suspended in a sunbeam,” Sagan wrote.

Voyager 1 took that photograph on Feb. 14, 1990, and it was the last look it ever had at Earth. Now, it’s the longest-running and farthest-traveled mission to date, and it’s about to reach a major milestone. The craft is about to reach one light-day from Earth, and traveling that far hasn’t exactly been easy. The team has had to shut down certain instruments and recently overcame a mysterious loss of communication. They’ve also had to get creative to implement engineering solutions to keep Voyager 1 moving.

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Read More: As Voyager 1 Nears a Historic Distance, NASA Continues Shutting Down Instruments

Fixing Voyager 1 With the “Big Bang”

Voyager 1 is slowly losing power. To keep it running, NASA’s Voyager team began shutting off certain instruments to conserve power. The team has also been working on an update to help extend the power supply. In September 2026, the Voyager team said they had successfully turned off three devices on the craft and replaced them with a lower-power alternatives.

The team nicknamed these power-saving efforts the “Big Bang” and completed similar upgrades to Voyager 2 just six weeks earlier. Each of the Voyager probes is powered by radioisotope thermoelectric generators that can convert heat from plutonium decay into electricity. However, the probes are losing about 4 watts of power annually, according to NASA, which is why some of the instruments have to be shut down.

What the “Big Bang” does is swap the more power-consuming devices for the less power-consuming alternatives while still maintaining enough heat to keep the craft warm enough to operate. The swap will give Voyager 1 a little more time, delaying an instrument shutdown that otherwise could have come by summer 2027.

Voyager 1 Radio Silence

After implementing the swap, something unexpected happened on Oct. 18 and 19, 2026. Voyager 1 unexpectedly lost communication. After 48 hours, the team reestablished contact and sent commands to the probe to help troubleshoot the issue and has maintained contact with it since then.

The Voyager team is still unsure what caused the sudden radio silence but hopes to learn from it.

“This is the first time we’ve seen the spacecraft do something like this, but we are also at a point in the mission where we have to expect the unexpected,” said Kareem Badaruddin, Voyager mission manager at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, in a press release. “We’re relieved to be back in contact with Voyager 1 and are eager to understand what happened.”

The team is also preparing for any other surprises that may come their way as Voyager 1 continues its journey.

A Major Milestone

Voyager 1 is traveling at about 38,000 mph relative to the sun and on Nov. 18, 2026, will reach 16.09 billion miles from Earth, or one light day — the distance light travels in 24 hours. It’s the furthest any spacecraft has traveled.

At this distance, it will now take 24 hours for the probe to send data back to Earth and another 24 hours for Earth to send commands to the probe, making it a 48-hour round trip. Voyager 1 will never see Earth again, but for the time being, the valuable data it is still able to collect is slowly but surely making its way back to the Pale Blue Dot.

Read More: Voyager 1’s Communication Malfunctions May Show the Spacecraft’s Age

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