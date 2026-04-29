Around 12,900 Years Ago, a Cluster of Volcanic Eruptions May Have Triggered a Sudden Ice Age

About 12,900 years ago, Earth was warming out of the last Ice Age — and then it wasn’t. Temperatures across the Northern Hemisphere dropped, snapping back toward near-glacial conditions in a cold stretch known as the Younger Dryas.

For years, one leading idea blamed a cosmic impact, like a comet strike. But new research points in a different direction. A cluster of massive volcanic eruptions may have jolted the climate instead.

In a study published in Science Advances, researchers analyzed sediment cores from sites in Florida and Texas and found chemical traces that match volcanic fallout, not debris from space. Those signals line up with ice core records from Greenland and Antarctica, which show a burst of eruptions between about 12,980 and 12,870 years ago. The timing points to the eruptions disrupting a key ocean current, setting off the cooling.

How Volcanic Eruptions Disrupted an Atlantic Ocean Current

At the center of the Younger Dryas is a major Atlantic current that moves heat around the planet and still exists today. When it slows or shifts, temperatures, especially in the North Atlantic, can drop quickly. What’s less clear is what pushed it off balance.

The new study analyzes sediment records from sites in Florida and Texas, including a well-preserved sequence in Florida where layers of mud have built up over thousands of years. Within those layers, researchers found unusual ratios of elements like osmium and other rare metals, a chemical signature that matches material released during volcanic eruptions.

Similar signals show up at other sites in North America, suggesting this wasn’t a local event. Volcanic aerosols and fine material were blasted into the atmosphere and carried across long distances before settling onto the ground.

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Why Evidence Points to Volcanoes Instead of a Cosmic Impact

The idea that a comet or asteroid triggered the Younger Dryas has been debated for years, but evidence for a single, well-timed impact is inconsistent, and many of the proposed markers don’t line up cleanly. Volcanoes leave clearer evidence.

Ice cores from Greenland and Antarctica show a roughly 100-year stretch of intense volcanic activity just before the cooling began. During that window, dozens of eruptions, including several large ones in both hemispheres, pumped sulfur and ash high into the atmosphere, where they can block sunlight and cool the planet.

The sediment record tells the same story. The chemical shift linked to volcanic material appears right at the boundary where the Younger Dryas begins. Also, the researchers didn’t find the kinds of geochemical signals expected from an extraterrestrial impact.

That doesn’t mean volcanoes explain everything. The Younger Dryas lasted more than a thousand years, far longer than the immediate cooling from a single eruption. But a concentrated burst of eruptions could have delivered the initial shock, destabilizing ocean circulation and setting longer-term feedbacks in motion.

How the Sudden Cooling Turned Into a Longer Climate Shift

Once the system tipped, other processes likely took over. Cooling in the North Atlantic may have expanded sea ice, which reflects sunlight and reinforces lower temperatures. At the same time, changes in ocean circulation could have reduced the flow of heat northward, deepening the chill.

Other factors, like freshwater from melting ice sheets, may have helped sustain the cooling. But the findings point to volcanism as the trigger, the event that pushed an already sensitive climate system over the edge.

Abrupt climate shifts like the Younger Dryas show how quickly global systems can change once they’re pushed past a tipping point. Understanding what set those changes in motion can help researchers better anticipate how today’s climate might respond to sudden disruptions.

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