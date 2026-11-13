Antarctica's Skull-Shaped Island, Early Humans Collecting Souvenirs, and Cats Meow More With Humans in the Room

Did you catch the top stories this week? Check out our roundup below, covering the biggest science news and stories that matter.

This week's stories, from Nov. 7 to Nov. 13, 2026, include the changing face of Antarctica's skull-shaped Vega Island, how heavy fall rain has replenished Lake Powell, a lab on China's space station cooled atoms to a new record low, when early humans may have started collecting items as souvenirs, a 15,000-year-old clay figurine that is providing new insight into children's role in pottery making, and confirmation that your cat meows more with you in the room.

1. NASA Satellites Reveal the Changing Face of Antarctica’s Icy Skull-Shaped Island

Lying in the Weddell Sea, tucked in the crook of the spiraling Antarctic peninsula, Vega Island is an unsettling sight — at least when seen from the sky. In such images, one can just about make out a face, built from ice and rock, looking out toward nearby Devil’s Island. The skull’s eye socket is a rocky outcrop called a nunatak, created by the erosion of flowing glaciers.

Read More: NASA Satellites Reveal the Changing Face of Antarctica’s Icy Skull-Shaped Island

2. Lake Powell Rose More Than 20 Feet After Fall Storms, Outpacing Spring Snowmelt (Image Credit: Fotogro/Shutterstock)

September rain did more for Lake Powell than the entire spring snowmelt season, lifting the reservoir 2.4 feet during the month, while the 2026 snowmelt runoff managed only 1.9 feet, according to the University of Colorado Boulder’s Western Water Assessment.

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Read More: Lake Powell Rose More Than 20 Feet After Fall Storms, Outpacing Spring Snowmelt

3. China’s Space Station Cools Atoms to a Record-Low 9.7 Trillionths of a Degree Above Absolute Zero

It took a team of Chinese scientists about 15 years and a laboratory shrunk into a space station cabinet to capture seven seconds of a record-cold cloud of 20,000 atoms expanding in near-weightlessness.

Read More: China’s Space Station Cools Atoms to a Record-Low 9.7 Trillionths of a Degree Above Absolute Zero

4. Early Humans May Have Kept Colorful Stones and Fossils as Souvenirs Over 400,000 Years Ago Ancient flint tools from Qesem Cave. (Image Credit: Tel Aviv University/CC BY)

Researchers looked at objects early humans carried or kept, from colorful pebbles to flint tools that were already old when someone picked them up. The team proposes that some of these finds were souvenirs and that keeping them may have played a role in how human memory evolved.

Read More: Early Humans May Have Kept Colorful Stones and Fossils as Souvenirs Over 400,000 Years Ago

5. 15,000 Years Ago, A Woman and Child May Have Left Overlapping Fingerprints on an Ancient Clay Figurine

On a little clay figure shaped like a person, two fingerprints sit on top of each other, one likely pressed by a woman who was at least a young adult and the other by a child not yet old enough to have hit puberty.

Read More: 15,000 Years Ago, A Woman and Child May Have Left Overlapping Fingerprints on an Ancient Clay Figurine

6. Your Cat Is More Likely to Meow When You're in the Room — Especially for Food

A team of researchers set up a mealtime predicament in cats’ homes to see what would happen when a person stayed nearby and when they left the room. Both times, food was hard to reach. What changed was whether there was anyone around to hear the complaint.

Read More: Your Cat Is More Likely to Meow When You're in the Room — Especially for Food