Ancient Thieves Missed This Gold Bear in a Burial Mound That May Hold 7 People

Whatever the thieves who broke into an ancient burial mound in what is now Almaty, Kazakhstan, were hoping to find, they dug deep and still apparently left behind a small gold bear that stayed buried for more than 2,200 years.

Archaeologists have unearthed that bear from the Karagaily burial mound in Almaty, which dates to the time of the Saka, nomadic horse riders of the steppe, and the museum team says nothing like it has turned up in Kazakhstan before, according to local news outlet Kazinform. It was probably once sewn onto a ceremonial headdress.

What Ancient Looters Left Behind in Almaty

The looters left a pit about 10 feet deep, but the bear turned up roughly 13 feet down, according to Lyazzat Sagyndykova, director of the Almaty Museum Association.

Thieves can miss things hidden from view or lying beyond the spot they dug, Sagyndykova told Kazinform, and she says surprises like the bear show the importance of archaeological research even at sites that were robbed long ago. Kazinform also reports that other items lay scattered around the site, probably the looters’ doing.

Archaeologists in Almaty rarely get a payoff like this one, since robbers emptied most of the city’s ancient sites of anything valuable long before anyone came to study them, leaving mostly pottery fragments and bones for the people who dig today.

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This mound, roughly 82 feet across and 8 feet high, sits inside an active cemetery, and Kazinform describes the dig as an emergency excavation backed by the city administration. Sagyndykova says the museum’s priority is sites at risk of disappearing as construction spreads across the city.

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What Was the Gold Bear For?

Researchers believe someone stitched the bear onto a headdress for ceremonies, since small holes in the cast-gold figure suggest it was sewn to cloth.

Animals were a common decoration for the Saka, according to Kazinform, which notes that a gold ibex (a wild mountain goat) topped the headdress of the famous Golden Man. A small leopard figure found at the Kok-Kainar burial ground in 2014 is believed to have been a headdress ornament too.

In 2022, the year the museum team received its license to dig on its own in the city, it found an undisturbed burial of a Saka warrior that held gold ornaments in animal designs, silver objects, and pieces of a sword decorated with gold.

What sets this bear apart, Sagyndykova says, is that no sculpted bear like it has been found in Kazakhstan, and she thinks it could help researchers trace links between cultures from the Black Sea region to the Altai Mountains.

Who Else Was Buried in the Mound?

Researchers think the mound also held four adults and three children, though the count is preliminary. According to Kazinform, Marat Nurpeisov, a senior researcher at the museum association, called that uncommon for Kazakhstan, where mounds of this size typically held one or two people.

To reach the burial, the team dug through the mound to a layer built according to Saka funeral customs, and pieces of Saka pottery lay among the remains. Anthropologists will now examine the bones to pin down how many people were buried there and to learn more about how the burial came about.

All of the finds have been sent off for study, and Sagyndykova says each object is cleaned, preserved, dated, and compared with similar pieces before it can be shown. Kazinform reports the best finds are meant for a permanent display at the Almaty Museum, so the public should get a look once the research is finished.

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