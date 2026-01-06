Ancient Teeth Record Climate Change and Medieval Migration Into England

For centuries, popular history has framed early medieval England as a land reshaped by a handful of dramatic invasions – Romans departing, Anglo-Saxons arriving, Vikings raiding, Normans conquering. But a new, large-scale study of bioarchaeology suggests that steady, long-term migration from across Europe and beyond shaped England.

By combining ancient DNA with chemical clues preserved in human teeth, the new study published in Medieval Archaeology traced population movement into England from the end of Roman rule around A.D. 400 through to the Norman Conquest more than 900 years ago. The findings show that migration was not limited to single events, but was a persistent feature of English life throughout the early medieval period.

“The study took a ‘big data’ approach to assess the narratives around early medieval migration,” said Sam Leggett in a press release. “We see here that migration was a consistent feature rather than just tied to one off events, with evidence of communities in continual cross-cultural contact, tied into large scale networks which may have contributed to the major socio-cultural changes we see throughout the period.”

Understanding Early Medieval Migration

The research team analyzed skeletal remains from cemeteries across England, uncovering evidence that people arrived from remarkably distant regions. Early medieval migrants came not only from nearby areas such as Wales and Ireland, but also from northwest Europe, the Mediterranean, and even regions near the Arctic Circle.

Rather than a short burst of movement associated with the so-called Anglo-Saxon migrations, the data revealed continuous mobility between the 4th and 11th centuries. A notable increase in migration occurred during the 7th and 8th centuries, long after many historical narratives suggest large-scale movement had slowed.

“Our study shows that migration to Britain was fairly continuous through the first millennium. We didn’t expect to see a spike in mobility in the 7th and 8th centuries – well after the period of the so-called Anglo-Saxon migrations. This study – incidentally co-authored by two migrants – also shows that Britain was never isolated from the continent,” explained Susanne Hakenbeck.

Patterns of migrations were also uneven. Male mobility appeared more common overall, but women moved in significant numbers as well, particularly in regions such as Kent, Wessex, and northeast England. These findings challenge older assumptions that early medieval migration was dominated almost entirely by men.

How Ancient DNA and Teeth Unlock the Past

By comparing biological evidence with written sources such as Bede’s Ecclesiastical History of the English People and the Anglo-Saxon Chronicle, researchers found broad agreement between the two, but also important gaps. The biomolecular data revealed movement that was never recorded in historical texts, offering a more complete picture of everyday migrations.

To reconstruct these movements, scientists used a dual approach. They examined chemical signatures from more than 700 samples of tooth enamel taken from individuals buried in England between A.D. 400 and 1100. Because tooth enamel forms in childhood and does not change, it preserves information about the water and food a person consumed earlier in life, effectively acting as a geographic fingerprint.

The team then compared this data with ancient DNA from 316 individuals to distinguish ancestry from migration. Someone might have continental ancestry but be born locally, or vice versa – a distinction written records alone cannot capture.

Crucially, tooth enamel also recorded shifts in climate. Chemical evidence reflected major environmental events such as the Late Antique Little Ice Age, a period of cooling in the 6th and 7th centuries, as well as the warmer Medieval Climate Anomaly. These fluctuations coincided with increased movement, including the arrival of people from colder regions.

