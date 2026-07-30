skip to main content

Ancient Smallpox DNA Hidden in Two Chilean Mummies Traces the Disease’s Colonial Arrival

Learn how centuries-old DNA linked an extinct virus to European colonization and its spread through an Indigenous community in northern Chile.

Written byAnastasia Scott
| 3 min read
Follow on GoogleGoogle News Preferred Source
small pox virus
(Image Credit: nobeastsofierce/Shutterstock) 

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Sign Up

A woman in her early 30s and a young man around 20 were naturally mummified and buried in bundles in northern Chile. When researchers sampled their remains centuries later, they were looking for human DNA, not disease. Yet fragments of each person’s thigh bone held nearly identical traces of smallpox.

The two Indigenous people were buried at Camarones 9, a site used during the Inca and early colonial periods. A study published in Science reports that they likely lived between 1492 and 1631. The viral DNA preserved in their remains represents the oldest smallpox genomes found in the Americas.

Because the genomes were more than 99.9 percent identical, the two people may have been infected during the same outbreak or by the same strain moving through their community. Their DNA linked them to Indigenous people in the Americas and showed no detectable European ancestry. The virus, however, belonged to a lineage connected to the Old World.

Smallpox epidemics are estimated to have killed three to four million people across the Americas, possibly more, according to the study. Colonial records tell part of that story, but less is known about how the disease moved through Indigenous communities. The Chilean genomes provide evidence from two people who experienced it.

Read More: The First Global Vaccination Expedition Set Sail in 1803

Ancient DNA Reveals Smallpox in Two Chilean Mummies

In all, researchers screened bone samples from 13 people at Camarones 9. Only the woman and young man tested positive for variola virus, which causes smallpox.

Some naturally mummified people from Camarones 9 do have small skin lesions, particularly around the torso. Those marks had previously been blamed on long-term arsenic exposure, which was already known to have affected people in the region.

The discovery raises the possibility that some lesions instead came from smallpox. That doesn’t show that the disease caused every mark or killed either person. The community may have faced both arsenic exposure and outbreaks of the virus.

An Extinct Smallpox Lineage Connects Chile to the Old World

Researchers named the newly identified lineage CAM9 after the burial site. When they placed it on smallpox’s evolutionary family tree, it fell between strains found in early medieval Europe and those that later gave rise to more recent forms of the disease.

The lineage appears to have disappeared before the 20th century. Researchers still can’t say exactly where it came from because ancient smallpox genomes remain limited outside Europe. Even so, its place on the family tree and the age of the remains point to smallpox reaching South America through European colonization.

Historical records place a smallpox outbreak in the Caribbean in 1518, followed by outbreaks in Mexico by 1520 and along the northern Inca frontier by 1525. Chile’s earliest reported epidemics may date between 1554 and 1556, although historians can’t confirm that smallpox caused them. An outbreak recorded in northern Chile in 1561 is widely treated as the first confirmed appearance of the disease there.

Smallpox Was Changing as Colonial Epidemics Spread

The better-preserved genome also captured the virus partway through its evolution. Researchers identified 49 genes that were missing or no longer working, signs that smallpox had already adapted more closely to humans.

The pattern shows that this gene loss continued until around the late 1500s or early 1600s, as colonial expansion and smallpox epidemics transformed populations. Viral change then slowed for roughly two centuries before speeding up again, potentially around the spread of vaccination.

The DNA can’t tell us exactly when the two people became sick or whether smallpox killed them. What it can show is that the same strain reached a young man and a woman in one northern Chilean community, bringing a history of colonization and disease down to two individual lives.

Read More: How the U.S. Stays Prepared for a Possible Smallpox Outbreak

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

Meet the Author

  • Anastasia Scott

    Anastasia Scott

    Anastasia Scott is an Assistant Editor at Discover Magazine. Her work focuses on bringing clarity and creativity to scientific ideas. View Full Profile

Related Topics

More on Discover
Musango matusadonaensis by a river bank

Newly Discovered Dinosaur From Zimbabwe Could Change What We Know About Ancient Southern African Ecosystems

ancient silver looking coin from Cyprus

While Helping Beachgoers Recover Lost Items, Official Finds Rare 2,500-Year-Old Coin Linked to Ancient Trade Routes

area with fossilzed foot prints

Ancient Footprints Reveal Eight Human Relatives Walked Together Along a Kenyan Lakeshore 1.4 Million Years Ago

Ancient writing carved into stone

Agriculture Helped Language Diversity Flourish — Then Contributed to Its Decline

smilodon, a saber-tooth-cat jumping

Rare Spinal Tumors Found in Saber-Toothed Cats Trapped at La Brea May Hint at Inbreeding Before Extinction

ash covered rock in ancient cave

Ancient Ash in an Australian Cave May Have Helped Track the Footsteps of Spirit-Beings

ancient skull of Qazfeh 25

A 90,000-Year-Old Skeleton May Be One of the Earliest Known Victims of a Sharp-Object Attack

Ancient Egyptian bow replica

Nearly 4,000 Years Ago, Egyptian Princesses Took Bows and Blades to Their Graves and May Have Used Them in Life

Researching the deaths of the Medici brothers

A Medici Duke's 1587 Death Fueled Centuries of Poisoning Rumors, Now Ancient DNA Points to Malaria

Dinosaur fossil bones from an Edmontosaurus annectens monodominant bonebed

T. Rex Tooth Marks Emerged From a Wyoming Bonebed of 3,000 Fossils, Along With One Deceptive Bite

various gold jewels and artifacts

First Ancient DNA Analysis of the Iron Age Golden Man Suggests Elite Status Was Passed Down Through Family Lines

medieval church ruins

Sweden’s Medieval Graves Placed Children With Unrelated Adults, Including Infant Girls Buried Among Men

Stay Curious

JoinOur List

Sign up for our weekly science updates

View our Privacy Policy

SubscribeTo The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe