Researchers have shown that the earliest inhabitants of Britain’s first Roman capital came from various places across the Roman Empire. The results reveal a diverse population of people who lived, worked, and settled in Britain 2,000 years ago.

The Roman interest in Britain began with Julius Caesar’s campaigns in Gaul between 58 and 50 B.C.E., when he mounted two military expeditions to the then relatively unknown island to the west, according to English Heritage. The first can be understood as a reconnaissance mission which took place in 55 B.C.E. and was then followed up with a more concerted offensive in 54 B.C.E.

Ceasar’s forces successfully subdued the tribes in south-eastern Britain, establishing a diplomatic foothold for Rome. However, the Romans didn’t stay in the country for long. Instead, they relied on these diplomatic ties with tribal leaders for the next century. Then, during the first 40 years of the first century, less Roman-friendly tribes exerted control of the region, which eventually prompted the emperor Claudius to invade in 43 C.E.

The full motivations behind the invasion were complex, but it ultimately led to the first Roman capital of Britain being set up in Colchester, near the east coast of England. What started as a legionary fortress soon developed into a settlement that attracted traders and administrators due to its strong connections with the rest of the empire in Europe.

You have 1 more free article (1 of 2) Have an account? log in Subscribe today for full access and support our journalism. Explore All Options

But who made up this early community of the burgeoning Roman province of Britannia? We know they were likely a diverse group of people, as epigraphic (ancient inscriptions), historical, and artefactual evidence has shown that the new settlement brought incomers from many parts of the Empire. But identifying exactly where they came from has been harder.

Ancient Roman Burials

One challenge relates to how Romans buried their dead. Throughout the Roman period, cremation was the dominant burial rite. Due to the high heat of the cremation process, much of the material scientists typically use to trace human movements — such as the tissue in people’s teeth — is lost.

In a new study published in Royal Society Open Science by researchers at Durham University, the University of Reading and York Museum Trust, in the U.K., scientists developed a novel technique that bypasses this issue. The technique assesses the ratios of strontium, a naturally occurring alkaline earth metal, and lead isotopes present in denser bone portions (the petrous bone in the skull) found in funerary urns held at the Colchester Museum.

“By moving beyond the conventional use of just strontium isotopes, it enables unprecedented resolution in identifying movement from cremated remains,” the team explained in their paper.

“In doing so, this approach marks a major methodological advancement, pushing the boundaries of how past mobility is understood and reconstructed in populations where cremation is the dominant burial rite,” the team continued.

Read More: Roman Fort Found in Wales May Be Linked to Legendary Emperor Magnus Maximus

Mediterranean Origins

The findings reveal that several people whose remains were tested came from places across the Mediterranean region, including Italy, Spain, and Lebanon.

One striking discovery came from what is known as the Colchester Vase, which has gladiatorial combat and animal hunting depicted on its sides. Analysis of the remains inside the vase belonged to a man with Mediterranean origins. Given the decorations, he was likely an important individual who may have trained gladiators or been a wealthy patron who funded such combat.

The study adds new evidence about the people who lived in Britain during this time of extreme change. Crucially, the new technique may help other research efforts that deal with cremated remains.

Read More: A First-Year Archaeology Student Finds Roman Gold on Her First Day in the Trench

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article: