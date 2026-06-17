Ancient Plague Killed Hunter-Gatherer Families in Siberia 5,500 Years Ago

Archaeologists studying cemeteries near Lake Baikal in Siberia kept finding the same pattern. The graves held a high number of children and teenagers, many buried within a short period, some beside siblings, and others with their parents. Several members of the same families had clearly died close together, but the burials offered few signs of what had killed them.

DNA recovered from their teeth now points to plague. Research published in Nature found that the disease struck small, mobile hunter-gatherer communities about 5,500 years ago, before farming and cities created the crowded conditions later associated with major outbreaks.

“The unusually high number of children and the short timespan was a real puzzle that we’ve been trying to solve since the 1990s. Finding out that plague was the cause is extraordinary, but it makes so much sense,” said study co-author Andrzej Weber in a press release.

Ancient Plague DNA Found in Lake Baikal Teeth

A team analyzed the ancient DNA from remains buried at four hunter-gatherer cemeteries around Lake Baikal.

They focused on teeth, where bacterial DNA from the bloodstream can survive for thousands of years. From that material, they reconstructed early genomes of Yersinia pestis, the bacterium that causes plague.

Plague DNA appeared in 18 of the 46 people tested, a rate of nearly 40 percent and higher than that reported at some medieval plague cemeteries.

Radiocarbon dating placed many of the burials within narrow periods. Genetic evidence also identified close relatives among the dead, including siblings and parents buried with their children.

“Based on the plague DNA, the genetic relationships between the victims, the archaeological analysis and the radiocarbon dating, we’ve built a really clear, complete picture of what happened during these outbreaks,” said lead author Ruairidh Macleod in the press release.

Read More: Black Death Bacterium Evolved to be Less Aggressive to Kill Victims Slowly

Early Plague Was Already Highly Lethal

These early plague strains lacked some of the traits that later allowed the disease to spread efficiently through fleas and rodents. Researchers had therefore questioned whether they could cause serious outbreaks.

The Lake Baikal strains carried a genetic feature known as a superantigen, which can provoke an extreme immune response and severe inflammation. It has not been found in later historic plague strains and may have made the early infections more dangerous.

“This finding changes our understanding of the earliest plague outbreaks: Even before the bacterium evolved efficient flea-borne transmission, these ancient strains appear to have carried a potent combination of virulence factors that could make infection highly lethal,” said senior author Martin Sikora.

The large number of children and teenagers among the dead supports the idea that these were severe outbreaks rather than isolated infections.

Marmots May Have Passed Plague to Humans

Without efficient flea-borne spread, people may have contracted the disease through direct contact with infected animals.

The Lake Baikal communities interacted closely with marmots, large burrowing rodents that still carry plague today. Hunting, skinning, or butchering an infected marmot could have exposed people to the bacterium.

The evidence does not confirm that marmots caused these outbreaks, but it supports the idea that plague may have emerged in Central or northeastern Asia before spreading across Eurasia through wild rodent populations.

The people buried near Lake Baikal did not live in cities or large farming settlements. Yet plague still struck children, teenagers, and several members of the same families. Their graves show that the disease was already capable of devastating small communities more than five millennia ago.

Read More: Scientists Reveal the Black Death’s Origin Story

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