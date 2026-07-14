skip to main content

Ancient Maya Mathematician "White-Chested Fox" Receives First Known Credit for Formula Linking Venus and Mars

Learn how 11 faded glyphs provided the first known credit to a Classic Maya mathematician for a 2,920-day formula linking Venus and Mars.

Written byAnastasia Scott
| 3 min read
Follow on GoogleGoogle News Preferred Source
Murals of 10K-2 showing scribe portrait of the king
Interior photo of Structure 10K-2 murals showing a scribe (foreground) and a portrait of the king, Yax We’nel Chan Kinich, painted in the niche. (Photo by H. Hurst)​(Image Courtesy of PRASBX)

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Sign Up

Inside a cramped painted chamber at the Maya city of Xultun, in what is now northern Guatemala, a Maya mathematician worked through a calculation involving the cycles of Venus and Mars, the solar year, and the ritual calendar. Dating to around 781 C.E., the formula ends with two glyphs that read roughly as “so says Sak Tahn Waax.” The name translates to “White-Chested Fox.”

The study, published in Antiquity, describes this as the only known example of a Classic Maya mathematician receiving credit for their work. Maya monuments often name kings, queens, gods, and royal dynasties, and record calendar dates tied to major events. The specialists who calculated those dates, however, are rarely identified.

"The fact that these glyphs appeared in a context where art is linked to science, mathematics to astronomy, and all of that to daily life, is also something worth presenting," Guatemala's minister of culture and sports said in a translated press release.

Ancient Maya Mathematician’s Formula Linked Venus, Mars, and Calendar Cycles

Researchers refer to the signed passage as Text 19. It contains only 11 glyph blocks, but it brings together six units and cycles of time. They all fit within a count of 2,920 days, when five 584-day synodic periods of Venus line up with eight 365-day solar years.

Mathematician named White Chested Fox

Attribution of mathematician ‘White-chested Fox,’ using the phrase che-he-na followed by the name spelled SAK-TAHN-wa-xi (multispectral photograph by G. Ware, drawing by D. Stuart).

(Image Courtesy of PRASBX)

A synodic period measures how long it takes Venus to return to roughly the same position relative to the Sun as viewed from Earth. Rather than simply recording the 2,920-day total, the formula breaks it into smaller intervals. It moves through one 20-day unit, one 260-day ritual cycle, two 780-day Mars cycles, and three 360-day periods. Together, they add up to the full span, which also equals five Venus cycles.

That progression, one, one, two, three, five, matches the start of the Fibonacci sequence, where each number is the sum of the two before it. We still don’t know whether the ancient mathematician recognized that pattern or whether it simply fell out of which cycles were being combined.

Water damage and root growth had eaten away at parts of the wall, so researchers worked from scale drawings, photographs, and scans, including images taken under infrared light, then digitally enhanced them to bring faded pigment back into view before leaning on the rules of Maya calendar math to fill in the gaps.

Read More: A 1,800-Year-Old Maya Monument Reveals How Kings Turned Time Into Power — and Pushes the Long Count Record Back to A.D. 180

Inside the Room Where Maya Scholars May Have Lived, Worked, and Trained

The structure, named 10K-2, was a small building rather than a grand temple or public monument. Researchers think it may have been a residential space where Sak Tahn Waax lived and worked alongside other taaj, Maya specialists in mathematics and astronomy.

Multispectral images of text 19

Detail from multispectral imaging of Text 19 in infrared spectrum (photograph by G. Ware).

(Image Courtesy PRASBX)

Inside, more than 50 mathematical and astronomical texts covered sections of the walls. Some were painted, others incised, and several overlapped earlier images or appeared on fresh patches of plaster. Archaeologists also found tools used to make the bark paper that Maya scribes turned into books.

Nearby portraits carry titles that appear to rank the taaj shown in the room. That has led researchers to think the chamber may have been used for both work and teaching, with specialists passing their methods to others. The calculations on the walls support that idea. They include lunar tables, immense time counts, and attempts to fit different calendars and planetary cycles together.

The chamber remained sealed until archaeologists reopened it in 2010. Damage and fading pigment kept Sak Tahn Waax’s name unread until now.

Read More: The Largest and Oldest Known Maya Monument Could Symbolize a Model of the Universe

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

Meet the Author

  • Anastasia Scott

    Anastasia Scott

    Anastasia Scott is an Assistant Editor at Discover Magazine. Her work focuses on bringing clarity and creativity to scientific ideas. View Full Profile

Related Topics

More on Discover
medieval church ruins

Sweden’s Medieval Graves Placed Children With Unrelated Adults, Including Infant Girls Buried Among Men

tiny mineral grains known as chondrules

Hectic Mini-Moon Collisions in the Early Solar System Produced the Grains Packed Inside Meteorites

Parker Solar Probe near the blazing sun

Charged Dust Near the Sun May Change How Its Outer Atmosphere Gets Hotter Than Its Surface

three satellites in low Earth orbit

Proposed Satellite Detector Could Identify Nuclear Weapons in Orbit With More Than 99 Percent Confidence

Asteroid above earth with sun in the background

After a 620-Million-Mile Journey, China's Tianwen-2 Photographs Earth's Rare Quasi-Moon for the First Time

Mammoth skull and large curved tusks show the Ice Age megafauna that may have shaped the Early Paleoindian diet.

Early Americans Got Nearly 98 Percent of Their Calories From Mammoths and Other Large Mammals

H. floresiensis Fossil Skull in a museum

Hobbit-Like Hominins May Have Scavenged Komodo Dragons' Leftovers Instead of Hunting Big Game

Illustration of Hannibal forces fighting with the assistance of elephants

Hannibal's War Elephants May Hold the Key to a 2,000-Year-Old Alpine Mystery — and Why They Outlasted His Men

a small sea shell by a silver coin

Neanderthals and Modern Humans May Have Shared a Shell-Collecting Tradition in Türkiye for 20,000 Years

Viking ship carved into a cliff

Ancient Boat Carvings Suggest Bronze Age Europe Was More Connected Than We Thought

A collection of images associated with the top stories

A Long-Lost Megalodon Fossil Found, The Strange Minds That May Exist in the Universe, and a Blood Test That Could Detect Over 50 Types of Cancer

Marlborough mound with lush green grass and green trees growing on it

Marlborough Mound Is the Second-Largest Neolithic Structure in Britain — and Legend Claims It Contains Merlin's Bones

Stay Curious

JoinOur List

Sign up for our weekly science updates

View our Privacy Policy

SubscribeTo The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe