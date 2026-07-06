Ancient Mantle Waves Inside Earth May Have Lifted Antarctica's Mountains Before It Froze Over

Antarctica froze over 34 million years ago, when the planet was around 9 degrees Fahrenheit (5 degrees Celsius) warmer than today, while the Northern Hemisphere did not form large ice sheets for more than 20 million years after that. Falling carbon dioxide levels were known to play a role, but they never fully explained why one pole glaciated so much earlier, or why parts of the Southern Ocean surrounding Antarctica stayed relatively warm long after the ice began expanding.

A new study, published in Science, found that slow-moving mantle waves set in motion more than 120 million years ago may have given Antarctica a head start. Triggered by the separation of Africa and Antarctica, these geological disturbances gradually raised the continent’s interior until its highlands were cold enough to hold snow and ice, even as the rest of the planet remained warm.

“Our findings reveal that the Earth’s interior preconditions landscapes to glaciation, determining when and where major climate transitions like the glaciation of Antarctica become possible,” said lead author Thomas Gernon in a press release. “That’s incredibly important for understanding Earth’s ancient ice ages as well as future tipping points in the climate system.”

Mantle Waves May Have Helped Build Antarctica’s Ice Sheet

Mantle waves are slow-moving disturbances deep within Earth. Recently identified by Gernon’s team and previously linked to diamond volcano eruptions, they form when tectonic plates break apart, then move beneath a continent, stripping material from its base and pushing the land above higher.

When Africa and Antarctica separated during the Jurassic, mantle waves spread under East Antarctica, lifting the continent’s interior and raising the Gamburtsev Mountains. Before 50 million years ago, most of that range sat below 0.93 miles (1.5 kilometers). By 34 million years ago, nearly half stood above 1.24 miles (2 kilometers), high enough for snow to exist year-round rather than melt each summer.

“Topography is fundamentally important for glaciation. Air temperatures can drop by up to 1ºC for every 100 metres of altitude gained,” said co-author Guy Paxman.

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Rising Mountains Gave Snow a Place to Stay

The team combined geodynamic models, topographic reconstructions, ice-sheet simulations, and energy balance calculations to test whether that uplift could explain where and when the ice sheet first took hold.

“We found that our models can realistically capture the evolution of the two kilometre-high coastal escarpment, elevated plateau and inland mountains, eventually seeding the East Antarctic Ice Sheet,” said Thea Hincks, who co-led the study.

Once ice formed in the highlands, it helped the cold spread. Bright ice and snow reflect sunlight into space, unlike dark rock or ocean, which absorb more heat. The team estimates this cooled the planet by about 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit (1 degree Celsius). Cooler air also held less water vapor, which meant it trapped less heat. In the Northern Hemisphere, lower land gave ice fewer places to take hold.

“Together, these feedbacks allowed the Antarctic ice sheet to spread from the mountains across the continent, eventually reaching the coast,” said study co-author Philip Goodwin.

What Ancient Uplift Means for Ice Today

The East Antarctic Ice Sheet is the largest and oldest on Earth, holding enough ice to raise global sea levels by roughly 171 feet (52 meters) if it melted entirely. How stable it remains as the planet warms is one of the most consequential questions in climate science.

“If falling levels of CO2 acted alone, you would expect the poles to respond more symmetrically. Instead, Antarctica gained a major head start because geological processes had raised land to higher elevations, making it colder,” Gernon explained.

The mountains that helped build the ice sheet are still there, buried beneath the ice they made possible. Understanding what raised them is now part of understanding how much warming it could take to destabilize what sits above them.

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