A team of Egyptologists has discovered charred fragments of a 3,400-year-old curse in a rubbish deposit in the ancient city of Thebes. The fragments have overturned what scholars understood about the most famous curse ritual in ancient Egypt, in a study published in Zeitschrift für Ägyptische Sprache und Altertumskunde.

The excavation took place at the mortuary temple of Thutmose III, sometimes Thutmose the Great, the fifth pharaoh of the 18th Dynasty. There, researchers discovered 40 fragments of papyrus that had been burnt and pierced before being discarded on the temple’s rubbish dump.

This dump has been a rich source of archaeological material, offering artifacts that have provided important insights into the temple’s operations and activities, as well as the daily lives of its users. But the team were not expecting to find the pieces of text related to a famous curse for which only one other example is known to exist.

Ancient Egypt Text That Curses the Great Enemy

The “Apophis ritual,” or “Overthrowing Apophis” ritual, is a magical rite originally designed to curse the great snake, Apophis (or Apep), that represents chaos and darkness. According to Egyptian mythology, every night, the sun god Ra travels through the underworld where he fights against Apophis, who is trying to swallow or stop him. This nightly battle symbolizes the cycle of life, death, and rebirth, as well as the cosmic struggle between chaos and order.

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During their fight, Ra relies on various spells to repel his enemy, some of which are meant to have been captured in a text known as “A Book of Overthrowing Apophis.” Although the ritual was originally intended to help the sun god on his journey, it was also adapted to other uses, such as cursing the enemies of the Pharaoh or any other person the ritual performer wanted to target. The outcome was to afflict the intended target with any phenomenon associated with the great serpent, including poison and bad weather.

Papyrus fragments used in the Apophis ritual. (Image Credit: Fredrik Hagen, University of Copenhagen)

This ritual manual was compiled in the fourth century BCE and is the only known copy of this ritual curse against Apophis. As such, Egyptologists have not been sure how often it was performed, nor who performed it or where they did so.

That’s why the discovery of the fragments in the temple in Thebes is so significant. Their presence in the dump suggests the ritual, known as the “Apophis ritual,” was probably far more widespread and commonplace than previously assumed.

“These tiny fragments give us a new indication of how widespread curse rituals were in ancient Egypt. Our finds and the subsequent analysis of the ritual confirms that it was a regular part of temple life, but a quick look at references to the ritual in other contexts also show that it was widely used outside temples, and that it was a common feature of Egyptian culture more broadly,” Fredrik Hagen, professor of Egyptology at the University of Copenhagen, explained in a statement.

“We know that literate people, including those who were not priests, had access to magical rituals and functioned as magicians and healers. It is clear that people approached scribes for help in performing magic, both for protection and for attacking others. That includes the curse rituals that we can now see were far more widespread than previously thought,” Hagen continued.

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Pay Attention to Rubbish

The fragments discovered by Hagen and his colleagues are estimated to be around 3,400 years old, which extends the dating of the ritual by 1,000 years.

“They show that the ritual was much older than the one surviving copy from the fourth century BC might suggest. Already 1,000 years earlier, during what we call the New Kingdom, it was an integrated part of Egyptian culture, and our article also looks at the types of priests who were responsible for carrying out the ritual in the temples,” Hagen added.

The fragments also represent the earliest physical evidence of the ritual being performed.

Papyrus MMA 28.3.113, an example of a sheet of papyrus. (Image Credit: Metropolitan Museum of Art)

“The papyrus drawing was often completely destroyed during the ritual, when it was trampled on, spit on, pierced with a knife and ultimately burned. Many of the 40 fragments show signs of having been pierced and charred, which matches the ritual instructions remarkably well,” Hagen said.

“For the ritual to be successful, the materials had to be destroyed by fire, so we are extremely fortunate to have found any of them in a condition that still allows them to be recognized and studied,” he continued.

Traditionally, Egyptologists have focused their analysis on monuments, reliefs and statues, but fewer have paid attention to rubbish dumps. This may explain why so few examples of the “Apophis ritual” have been found to date — no one was looking for them.

Hagen and his colleagues believe rubbish dumps may hold more insights into the life of ancient Egyptians that we have generally missed. Along with the ritual fragments, the team also discovered papyrus fragments related to administrative archives, which allow researchers to investigate the daily economy and logistics of the offering cult in a temple like this.

Read More: From Nefertiti to Cleopatra, Ancient Egypt's Biggest Mysteries Have Yet to Be Solved

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