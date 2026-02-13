Ancient DNA Reveals Migrant Women Helped Some European Hunter-Gatherers Adopt Farming

Learn how ancient DNA reveals migrant women helped Europe’s hunter-gatherers adopt farming thousands of years later than the rest of the continent.

Written byAnastasia Scott
| 3 min read
Google NewsGoogle News Preferred Source
a neolithic woman gathering food
(Image Credit: Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock) 

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Sign Up

For thousands of years, communities living along the rivers and wetlands of what is now Belgium, the Netherlands, and nearby parts of Germany resisted a transformation that was sweeping across the rest of Europe. While farming reshaped diets, settlements, and family life elsewhere, people in these water-rich lowlands continued to fish, hunt, and gather long after crops and livestock had taken hold in neighboring regions.

Now, a large ancient DNA study published in Nature shows just how gradual that shift was, and who helped drive it. By analyzing genomes from human remains, researchers found that farming took root here up to 3,000 years later than in much of Europe. And when it did spread, it appears to have arrived largely through women.

“This study has also brought to light the crucial role played by women in the transmission of knowledge from the incoming farming communities to the local hunter-gatherers. Thanks to ancient DNA studies, we can not only uncover the past but also give voice to the invaluable but often overlooked role played by women in shaping human evolution,” said coauthor Maria Pala in a press release.

Read More: By Taming South American Floodwaters, Neolithic Farmers Engineered Stable Community

Ancient DNA Shows Hunter-Gatherers Resisted Farming

Before Europe had borders, people moved widely across the continent. Over time, three major groups shaped its population: long-established hunter-gatherers, early farmers who brought crops and livestock westward, and later herders who expanded from the Eurasian steppe. In much of Europe, farming went hand in hand with major genetic change as incoming agricultural communities reshaped local populations.

To see whether that happened in the lowlands of present-day Belgium, the Netherlands, and nearby parts of Germany, researchers analyzed DNA from dozens of individuals buried between 8500 and 1700 B.C.E. in the Meuse and Lower Rhine regions. Those genomes were compared with previously published ancient DNA from across Europe.

They found that even after farming reached the region around 4500 B.C.E., local hunter-gatherer ancestry remained strong for thousands of years. Instead of large groups moving in and replacing existing communities, the data points to intermarriage. Women from farming groups appear to have joined hunter-gatherer communities, bringing agricultural knowledge with them. Farming spread here through close social ties rather than sweeping migration.

How Rivers Slowed Farming in Europe

The landscape may explain why. Rivers, marshes, and coastal areas offered steady access to fish, birds, and edible plants. In places where wild food was plentiful, farming may not have been urgent.

"We expected a clear change between the older hunter-gatherer populations and the newer agriculturalists, but apparently in the lowlands and along the rivers of the Netherlands and Belgium, the change was less immediate. It's like a Waterworld where time stood still," said coauthor John Stewart in a press release.

Archaeological evidence indicates that fishing, foraging, and small-scale farming coexisted for generations. Communities appear to have added crops and livestock to their diets without abandoning older ways of living.

Bell Beaker Migration Changed Europe’s DNA

That stability ended around 2500 B.C.E. with the spread of people associated with the Bell Beaker culture — a network of communities known for their distinctive bell-shaped pottery and wide trade connections across Europe. These groups carried ancestry linked to steppe herders and had a much stronger genetic impact on the region.

Earlier lineages declined as steppe ancestry increased. The shift reached beyond continental Europe. In Britain, Early Bronze Age populations traced more than 90 percent of their ancestry to these continental newcomers, largely replacing earlier inhabitants, including those connected to monuments such as Stonehenge.

Read More: What Did the Transition From Hunter-Gatherer to Farming Really Look Like?

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

Meet the Author

  • Anastasia Scott

    Anastasia Scott

    Anastasia Scott is an Assistant Editor at Discover Magazine. Her work focuses on bringing clarity and creativity to scientific ideas. View Full Profile

Related Topics

More on Discover
Bison bones at an archaeological site in Montana.
Humans Abandoned a Bison-Hunting Site Around 1,100 Years Ago — Turns Out, Climate Change Was to Blame
Eel-looking animal with four eyes
One of The Earliest-Known Vertebrates Navigated the Cambrian Dark Forest with Four Eyes
cichlid embryo with fluorescent lmx1b
Ancient Fish Fins May Have Given Rise to Human Hands
close up of an Egyptian face statue
How Forged Papers Led to the Return of a 3,500-Year-Old Egyptian Sculpture
three guinea pigs roading over a fire
Why the Ancients Ate These Bizarre Foods — and Why We Don't Anymore
Museum display for Ancient Egypt in Denmark's exhibition for the Scent of the Afterlife
3,500-Year-Old Ancient Fragrances Reveal What Egyptian Mummification Smelled Like
group of early humans dressed in furs sitting around a fire
How Burn Injuries May Have Shaped Human Evolution, and Set Us Apart From Other Primates
security guard monitors screens
3 Superhuman Traits That Some Are Born With — and Others You Can Learn
Male pronghorn running
Fossils Show Pronghorn Speed Predates the American Cheetah by 5 Million Years
A small cave opening with light coming in
New Zealand Cave Discovery Reveals Ancient Species — Including a Relative of the Kākāpō
Illustration of Foskeia pelendonum, a small dinosaur
Unusually Small Dinosaur Fossil Helps Fill a 70-Million-Year Gap in Ornithopod Evolution
small, transparent ciona seasquirt
A Small Genetic Shift May Have Launched Vertebrate Evolution

Stay Curious

JoinOur List

Sign up for our weekly science updates

View our Privacy Policy

SubscribeTo The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe