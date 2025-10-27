Ancient Crocodile Fossil from Egyptian Desert Rewrites One of Earth's Greatest Survival Stories

Excavations in Egypt’s Western Desert, far from any current oceans, unearthed detailed marine predator fossils that are helping scientists retell the origin story of crocodiles.

Egyptian paleontologists could look 80 million years into the past by analyzing fossils belonging to the Dyrosauridae clade, the ancient cousins of modern crocodiles. What’s more, their descriptions, published in The Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society, revealed that the fossils were actually a distinct species, now called Wadisuchus kassabi, and dated as the earliest known member of their family.

Their discovery helps paint a clearer picture of how crocodiles evolved and what made them so resilient compared to other reptiles that did not survive the massive extinction events of the past.

A Perfectly Adapted Prehistoric Sea Predator

The fossils were found near the Kharga and Baris oases in Egypt’s Western Desert, an area that, 80 million years ago, was submerged under prehistoric seawater. Ancient dyrosaurids’ preferred habitat looked quite different from modern crocodiles’ environments, as they dwelled in saltwater coastal areas and the open sea.

After further investigation using high-resolution CT scans and 3D surface models, the two excavated partial skulls and two snout tips were assigned to four individuals with distinct anatomical characteristics at various growth stages, which provide a “rare insight into how dyrosaurids developed,” said senior study author Hesham Sallam, professor at Mansoura University, in a news statement.

Lead study author Sara Saber from Assiut University described the new dyrosaurid species in the press release as “a [13-foot] long crocodile-like reptile with a very long snout and tall, sharp teeth.”

She further explained that the fossil’s different tooth pattern at the front of the snout, the position of the nostrils on top of the snout, and a distinctive notch at the tip of the snout where the jaws met set it apart from other dyrosaurids.

Their lengthy snouts, holding thin and needle-sharp teeth, were perfectly adapted for hunting prey in the Cretaceous sea.

Missing Puzzle Piece in Crocodile Evolution

Based on the distinct anatomical features, the researchers identified their find as a new dyrosaurid species, naming it Wadisuchus kassabi, which is inspired by the Arabic word for “valley” (wadi), the ancient crocodile deity Sobek (suchus), and in honor of Egyptian paleontologist Ahmed Kassab.

Because of a significant gap in fossil records during the early evolutionary history of the Dyrosauridae clade, this find closes an important knowledge gap in their origins.

“The new species pushes back evidence for an African origin of Dyrosauridae and suggests that their diversification began earlier than previously thought — possibly during the Early Coniacian–Santonian (about 87 to 83 million years ago), rather than the traditionally assumed Maastrichtian (about 72 to 66 million years ago),” explained Saber.

Africa Was the Cradle of Dyrosaurid Evolution

The team suggests that their discovery further supports the theory that the origins of crocodiles lie in North Africa and that new lineages spread around the globe from there, likely moving to South America first.

“The significance of Wadisuchus lies not only in what it reveals about the evolutionary history of this remarkable group of crocodiles — though that is a major achievement,” added co-author Belal Salem in the press statement, “but also in what it reminds us of: Egypt’s Western Desert still holds treasures that preserve the secrets of our planet’s deep past. Our mission is not only to uncover these fossils but also to protect the fossil-rich sites from urban expansion and agricultural encroachment. They are a legacy for generations of Egyptians to come.”

