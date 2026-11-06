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Ancient Blood Found in a Dinosaur Fossil, the First U.S. Death From Bird Flu, and the Earliest Evidence of a Cannabis High

Discover the top stories from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, 2026, including ancient blood found for the first time in a dinosaur fossil and the earliest evidence of humans getting high from cannabis.

Written byStephanie Edwards, Jenny Lehmann, Jack Knudson, Monica Cull, RJ Mackenzie, and Anastasia Scott
| 3 min read
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(Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech; © MIC- Parco Archeologico di Pompei; Museums Victoria Collections; T. Wallace & G. Caspari; Shutterstock: Busker909)

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Did you catch the top stories this week? Check out our roundup below, covering the biggest science news and stories that matter.

This week's stories, from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, 2026, include ancient blood found in a 115-million-year-old dinosaur fossil, the first bird flu death of the year in the U.S., how Voyager 1 is approaching a historic milestone, a 2,000-year-old preserved Pompeii wardrobe, an historic British king who may actually have been a woman, and the earliest known evidence of humans having a cannabis high.

1. Evidence of Ancient Blood Found for the First Time in a 115-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Fossil
Museum reconstruction of a dinosaur similar to Aratasaurus museunacionali

Museum reconstruction of a dinosaur similar to Aratasaurus museunacionali, not associated with the findings.

(Image Credit: Busker909/Shutterstock)

For the first time, an international research team has found mineralized red blood cells, intact heme (the iron-containing molecule involved in transporting oxygen in the blood), and remains of collagen in the limb bones of a 115-million-year-old theropod dinosaur recovered in Brazil.

Read More: Evidence of Ancient Blood Found for the First Time in a 115-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Fossil

2. First U.S. Bird Flu Death of 2026 Confirmed Following Washington Resident's Exposure to Infected Dairy Cows

The first U.S. bird flu death of 2026 has recently been reported in Washington state, where the contagious viral infection has been circulating among dairy cattle. The state announced on Nov. 1, 2026, that the deceased individual had caught bird flu — otherwise known as avian influenza — after coming into contact with infected cattle at a dairy.

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Read More: First U.S. Bird Flu Death of 2026 Confirmed Following Washington Resident's Exposure to Infected Dairy Cows

3. As Voyager 1 Nears a Historic Milestone, NASA Uses Clever Engineering To Keep the Probe Going

Voyager 1 is about to reach one light-day from Earth, and traveling that far hasn’t exactly been easy. The team has had to shut down certain instruments and recently overcame a mysterious loss of communication. They’ve also had to get creative, implementing engineering solutions to keep the craft moving.

Read More: As Voyager 1 Nears a Historic Milestone, NASA Uses Clever Engineering To Keep the Probe Going

4. 2,000-Year-Old Pompeii Wardrobe Preserves Personal Items and a Child's Protective Charms
Artifacts found in Pompeii.

Artifacts found in Pompeii.

(Image Courtesy of © MIC- Parco Archeologico di Pompei)

Pompeii, the ancient Roman city buried by ash and volcanic debris that erupted from Mount Vesuvius in the year 79 A.D., has revealed countless secrets over centuries of archaeological excavation. Now, researchers have revealed the city’s latest treasure: the contents of a wardrobe, which include a perfume bottle, a mug, and a detailed personal charm.

Read More: 2,000-Year-Old Pompeii Wardrobe Preserves Personal Items and a Child's Protective Charms

5. The British Ruler Who Helped Spark Rome’s Invasion May Have Been a Woman

Roman writers liked to say that the emperor Claudius let the women and former slaves around him do his thinking. An archaeologist now argues that the Briton who talked him into invading Britain was a woman too, one more adviser of the kind those writers mocked.

Read More: The British Ruler Who Helped Spark Rome’s Invasion May Have Been a Woman

6. Human Hair in a 2,800-Year-Old Tomb Points to What May Be the Earliest Known Cannabis High

A seed can tell archaeologists what grew in the ancient world. Figuring out what people did with it takes more detective work — especially when the plant could supply everything from fiber to an altered state of consciousness.

That puzzle emerged in a princely tomb in southern Siberia, where researchers recovered roughly 1,000 cannabis seeds. On their own, the seeds could not explain why the plant accompanied the dead. But preserved human hair offered another way to investigate.

Read More: Human Hair in a 2,800-Year-Old Tomb Points to What May Be the Earliest Known Cannabis High

Meet the Author

  • Stephanie Edwards

    Stephanie Edwards

    Stephanie Edwards is the Engagement Specialist at Discover Magazine, who manages all social media platforms and writes digital articles that focus on archaeology, the environment, and public health.View Full Profile
  • Jenny Lehmann

    Jenny Lehmann

    Jenny Lehmann is an Associate Editor at Discover Magazine who writes articles on microbiology, psychology, neurology, and zoology, and oversees the Piece of Mind column of the print issue.View Full Profile
  • Jack Knudson

    Jack Knudson

    Jack Knudson is an Associate Editor for Discover Magazine who writes articles on space, ancient humans, animals, and sustainability, and manages the Planet Earth column for print.View Full Profile

  • Monica Cull

    Monica Cull is a Digital Editor/Writer for Discover Magazine who writes and edits articles focusing on animal sciences, ancient humans, national parks, and health trends. View Full Profile
  • Ruairi Mackenzie

    RJ Mackenzie

    RJ Mackenzie is a freelance science reporter based in Glasgow, Scotland. He covers biological and biomedical science, and has bylines in National Geographic, Popular Science, Nature, and The Scientist.View Full Profile
  • Anastasia Scott

    Anastasia Scott

    Anastasia Scott is an Assistant Editor at Discover Magazine. Her work focuses on bringing clarity and creativity to scientific ideas. View Full Profile

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