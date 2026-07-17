skip to main content

An Obscure Asteroid Turns Out to Be a Dark Comet — a Mysterious Group of Hidden Comets 

Learn about an object in space that has emerged as a dark comet, displaying a much fainter glow than most comets. 

Written byJack Knudson
| 3 min read
Follow on GoogleGoogle News Preferred Source
Illustration of an asteroid, that could be a dark comet
(Image Credit: Dotted Yeti/Shutterstock)

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Sign Up

Some near-Earth objects orbiting in space have a serious identity crisis. They may look like asteroids, but in reality, they could be comets that don’t flaunt their glowing features despite behaving similarly to brighter and more active comets. These enigmatic objects are called “dark comets,” and there may be a lot more of them out there than we previously thought.

A new study published in Nature Astronomy has identified one mysterious dark comet, 1998 SH2. This object’s identity has always been a bit hazy — it’s currently classified as an asteroid, since previous observations hadn't caught any activity typical of most comets. But more recent observations noticed something odd: 1998 SH2 displayed a faint tail, suggesting that it actually is a comet.

It turns out that 1998 SH2 is likely one of many objects in space that are secretly dark comets. Researchers say these objects have implications for planetary defense and understanding how water was delivered to an early Earth.

A Hidden Population of Dark Comets

The glowing cloud surrounding them (called a coma) and an extended tail typically identify a comet. Usually, comets formed much farther away from the Sun than asteroids, leading to a more icy composition.

Comets are also set apart from asteroids by changes in their movement, accelerating as they approach the Sun; this is because a comet undergoes outgassing as the Sun’s heat causes the ice on the comet's surface to sublimate, meaning it goes straight from a solid to a gas.

Not all comets, though, exhibit the same brightness. In recent years, according to the new study, astronomers have observed 14 near-Earth objects that are inactive, yet behave like comets. These objects, given the name dark comets, have been separated into two groups: inner dark comets that are smaller in size and have orbits close to that of Earth, and outer dark comets that are much larger and have orbits similar to those of Jupiter family comets.

Read More: Origins of Comet 3I/ATLAS May Have Been Extremely Cold, Beyond Our Solar System

Tracking Down a Comet Tail

Although classified as an asteroid, 1998 SH2 has an orbit in line with other outer dark comets.

On Aug. 30, 2025, the object made a close approach to Earth, and the day after, an observatory in Brazil provided tracking data showing that it had experienced non-gravitational perturbations that a comet would usually go through.

After this discovery, researchers investigated the possibility that 1998 SH2 could be a comet. In September 2025, using the Canada-France-Hawai’i Telescope on Maunakea, Hawai’i, they tracked the object and found that it had displayed a faint tail.

Later that month, they obtained another series of images using the European Southern Observatory Very Large Telescope Unit 1 in Chile, confirming that a narrow tail was extended southwest from the object.

The images revealed that the object was releasing dust like a comet and that the release happened continuously.

Watching Out for Unpredictable Comets

There are a few potential reasons why 1998 SH2 and other dark comets are much fainter than the typical bright comets. According to a December 2024 article in The Conversation, it may be due to the small size of many dark comets, meaning they have less surface area for material to escape and create the tails and comas we usually see.

Another factor could be their rapid spin, making them less visible by scattering gas and dust in all directions. Or, it might just be that they’ve depleted much of their gas and dust.

As of late 2025, there are 2,009 known near-Earth asteroids with orbits that are similar to those of Jupiter family comets, according to the researchers. Some of these asteroids, like 1998 SH2, might actually be dark comets. The researchers claim that these objects could influence approaches to planetary defense, as they could have trajectories that are more unpredictable than previously believed (though the probability that 1998 SH2 will hit Earth is still zero).

There’s even a chance that these dark comets may have played a role in delivering water to Earth billions of years ago. Overall, these mysterious objects may be something that astronomers need to keep an eye on in the future, as more might turn out to be secret comets.

Read More: Comet MAPS Breaks Apart Near the Sun, Becoming a Rare Headless Wonder

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

Meet the Author

  • Jack Knudson

    Jack Knudson

    Jack Knudson is an Associate Editor for Discover Magazine who writes articles on space, ancient humans, animals, and sustainability, and manages the Planet Earth column for print.View Full Profile

Related Topics

More on Discover
Euclid view of the horsehead nebula

We’ve Barely Mapped the Observable Universe — but Human Curiosity Is Driving the Biggest Maps Ever Made

space probe voyager 1 in space

As Voyager 1 Nears a Historic Distance, NASA Continues Shutting Down Instruments

gray meteorite fragment

Meteorite That Crashed Into New Jersey Home Offers Chemical Clues on the Origins of Life 

Pluto in space

Six Giant Landslides Discovered Along Pluto's Craters Highlight the Dwarf Planet's Changing Surface 

a collection of images for this week's stories

Changes to Testosterone Therapy Warning Labels, the First Photograph of Earth's Quasi-Moon, and How Oysters Could Treat Gut Inflammation

tiny mineral grains known as chondrules

Hectic Mini-Moon Collisions in the Early Solar System Produced the Grains Packed Inside Meteorites

Parker Solar Probe near the blazing sun

Charged Dust Near the Sun May Change How Its Outer Atmosphere Gets Hotter Than Its Surface

three satellites in low Earth orbit

Proposed Satellite Detector Could Identify Nuclear Weapons in Orbit With More Than 99 Percent Confidence

Asteroid above earth with sun in the background

After a 620-Million-Mile Journey, China's Tianwen-2 Photographs Earth's Rare Quasi-Moon for the First Time

the big ring, expanding into space

A Massive Ring-Like Structure of Galaxies Defies the Universe's Rules — Here's Why It's Such a Mystery 

Engineers attaching LINK to a simulator at NASA

Robotic Servicing Spacecraft Will Soon Blast into Orbit, to Try to Save a 1.5-Ton NASA Satellite From Reentry

A collection of images for this week's top stories.

NASA's Roman Space Telescope Arrives in Florida, New Treatment Could Relieve Knee Pain Without Surgery, and a Cave Full of All-Female Skeletons

Stay Curious

JoinOur List

Sign up for our weekly science updates

View our Privacy Policy

SubscribeTo The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe